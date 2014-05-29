Brewers 8, Orioles 3: Khris Davis homered and Ryan Braun doubled in two runs while Yovani Gallardo worked 6 2/3 solid innings to lead Milwaukee over visiting Baltimore in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Gallardo (3-3), who delivered a walk-off double as a pinch hitter in Tuesday’s 7-6 win, allowed three runs on four hits and five walks to post his first win since April 6. Pinch hitter Rickie Weeks and Carlos Gomez each added an RBI single and Scooter Gennett also drove in a run for the Brewers.

Nelson Cruz homered twice to push his major league-leading total to 19 and Manny Machado added an RBI single for the Orioles. Bud Norris (3-5) was charged with four runs on five hits and three walks in six innings as Baltimore pitching surrendered at least six runs for the third straight game.

Gomez followed a pair of one-out walks with a single to right in the first to give Milwaukee a quick lead, but Cruz came up with one out in the second and sent a 1-0 fastball into the Orioles bullpen to knot it up. Braun squeezed a double inside the first-base bag in the bottom of the inning for a pair of two-out RBIs, giving the Brewers the lead for good.

Cruz sent his second solo homer to straightaway center in the sixth and Machado’s single in the seventh cut the deficit to 4-3, but Baltimore’s relievers could not keep it close. Brad Brach surrendered hits to the first two batters in the eighth and Brian Matusz came on to yield Weeks’ RBI single before Davis’ towering three-run blast to left put away the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cruz has seven homers in his last nine contests and hit three in the three-game series. … Davis went 7-for-11 with five RBIs and homered in each of the three games against the Orioles. … Baltimore continues its road trip by visiting Houston on Thursday, while the Brewers get the day off before hosting the Chicago Cubs on Friday.