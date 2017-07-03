MILWAUKEE -- Brent Suter struck out a career-high eight batters in a spot start and the Milwaukee Brewers jumped on Baltimore Orioles starter Wade Miley early in cruising to an 8-1 victory on Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

Filling the spot vacated when Chase Anderson landed on the disabled list a week ago, Suter (1-1) held Baltimore to an unearned run on four hits and a walk over six innings.

The Brewers' bats did their part, putting four on the board in the opening frame against Miley, who lasted just 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Milwaukee sent nine men to the plate in the first and added three more in the second, with Miley (3-7) giving way after Manny Pina's two-run double made it a 7-0 game.

Baltimore got on the board in the third when Ruben Tejada singled, advanced on an error and scored when Jimmy Yacabonis, who took over for Miley, recorded his first career hit with a single.

Orlando Arcia led off the bottom of the inning with a single but appeared to be in trouble when he slid past third on Suter's base hit.

Arcia got up and started toward home, getting caught in a rundown, but the Orioles couldn't apply a tag and Arcia got past three Baltimore players to cross home plate and put the Brewers up seven.

He finished the day with three hits, as did catcher Pina, who added three RBI.

NOTES: Brewers 3B Travis Shaw was struck in the left hand by a pitch and left the game after two innings for "precautionary reasons," the team announced. ... RHP Michael Blazek worked two scoreless innings Monday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. A reliever with the Brewers the last two seasons, Blazek was moved into a starting role with Colorado Springs but will fill a multiple-inning role in the bullpen, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ... To make room for Blazek on the active roster, Milwaukee optioned RHP Paulo Espino to Colorado Springs. ... Orioles LHP Zach Britton was slated to work an inning Monday night for Class A Frederick in his fourth and final minor league rehab appearance. ... The Orioles and Brewers were meeting for the first time since 2014. ... RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 6.48 ERA) and RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-4, 3.43) face off Tuesday afternoon as the three-game interleague series continues.