Orioles rally late to beat Brewers in 10th

MILWAUKEE -- J.J. Hardy had a good day in his return to Milwaukee while Francisco Rodriguez struggled against his former team.

So it goes in baseball.

Hardy, the Orioles’ Gold Glove shortstop who was drafted by and spent his first five major league seasons in Milwaukee, scored the eventual winning run in the 10th inning as Baltimore rallied late for a 7-6 interleague victory over the Brewers on Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

“That was a big win for us,” Hardy said. “Down two runs with two outs and guys come through there. It was a good way to tie it up and to finish it in the tenth.”

The Orioles’ comeback began in the ninth inning against Brewers closer Rodriguez, who spent the second half of the 2013 season with Baltimore.

Handed a two-run lead, Rodriguez was an out away from recording his major league-leading 18th save when hung a first-pitch curveball to Baltimore second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who had already homered in the seventh inning off Brewers starter Kyle Lohse.

Schoop made it a one-run game when he homered off Rodriguez and the Orioles tied the game two batters later when right fielder Nick Markakis capped off a two-hit day with an RBI double to center.

After right-hander Darren O‘Day (2-0) stranded runners at first and second in the bottom of the ninth, the Orioles capitalized in the 10th against Milwaukee right-hander Rob Wooten.

Wooten also got two quick outs to open the inning before Hardy sent a 3-2 slider to left that bounced out of Davis’ glove for a double.

“I couldn’t hold onto it,” said Davis, who went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run. “It just slipped out.”

That brought up catcher Nick Hundley, who was making his Orioles debut and tied the game when he slapped another slider, this time on a 1-0 count to left, making it a 6-6 game.

“Roller coaster, a little bit in the end,” Hundley said. “Obviously you’d be talking to me for a different reason if Darren and J.J. didn’t pick me up then.”

Hundley’s hit made up for a major defensive gaffe an inning earlier.

With one out and catcher Jonathan Lucroy at first, Hundley misplayed center fielder Carlos Gomez’s sacrifice attempt and threw the ball well over first baseman Steve Pearce’s head, putting runners at second and third with one out.

But the Orioles caught a break, when Elian Herrera -- running for Lucroy -- was doubled off third on when Reynolds lined out to short, ending the inning.

Along with the ninth inning, the Brewers had plenty of opportunities to break the game open. The collected 11 hits and drew six walks off Baltimore’s pitchers Monday but were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

“It was a tough day all around,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “The bullpen didn’t throw as well as they had been -- which is going to happen -- but we had plenty of chances offensively to get guys in. It was just a ball game that nothing went right.”

The late-game meltdown spoiled what had been an otherwise good outing from Lohse, who was in position for his third consecutive victory after giving up four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Five of the Orioles hits came in the third inning, when they took a 3-1 lead on a two-run triple by center fielder Adam Jones and an RBI double from Nelson Cruz.

“It was just a lot of ground balls that got through,” Lohse said. “I made that one pitch to Jones that was kind of in his swing path. That one I was just trying to run something in. It just kind of got weird right there. Every ground ball seemed to find a hole. After that, I was back to normal and was just doing my thing.”

Milwaukee got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Mark Reynolds and went ahead on shortstop Jean Segura’s two-run double in the fourth.

The Brewers made it a 6-3 game when Davis and first baseman hit Lyle Overbay hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth but Baltimore cut the deficit to two when Schoop hit his first home run of the day against Lohse in the seventh.

NOTES: The Orioles were visiting Milwaukee for the first time sine the 2008 season. ... Brewers RHP Jim Henderson suffered a setback and was pulled from his minor league rehab assignment. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis will rejoin the team Tuesday after joining his wife for the birth of their baby girl Sunday. ... Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez was eligible to come off the disabled list Monday but may need a few rehab at-bats before returning to the Brewers sometime this week. ... Milwaukee INF Jeff Bianchi accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville.