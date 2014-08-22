Preview: Orioles at Cubs

The Baltimore Orioles look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Chicago Cubs for the opener of their three-game interleague series Friday afternoon. Baltimore improved to 4-2 on its nine-game road trip on Wednesday, completing a three-game sweep with a 4-3 triumph over the Chicago White Sox. Adam Jones homered among his three hits while Steve Pearce and Nelson Cruz also went deep for the Orioles, who enter the series with a nine-game lead over Toronto and the New York Yankees in the American League East.
Cruz’s homer Wednesday was his major league-leading 33rd of the season, matching his career high set in 2009 while with Texas. The Cubs are 1-2 on their six-game homestand as they earned a split - of sorts - against San Francisco on Thursday. After holding on for a 2-1 victory in the conclusion of a contest suspended two days earlier, they dropped a 5-3 decision in the regularly scheduled game as they allowed four unanswered runs after back-to-back homers by Justin Ruggiano and Welington Castillo in the first inning.
TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WGN (Chicago)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.70 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-4, 2.61)
Gausman is coming off his third win in four starts, a 4-1 triumph at Cleveland in which he allowed one run on two hits and four walks in six innings. The 23-year-old has yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last five outings, going 3-1 in that span. Gausman, who is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA in six road starts this season, has never faced the Cubs.
Arrieta enters with a three-start winless streak despite allowing a total of two runs over 14 1/3 innings in his last two outings. The 28-year-old, who has posted just one victory in his last eight turns, settled for a no-decision against the Mets in New York on Sunday despite striking out nine and yielding only two hits over seven scoreless frames. Arrieta, who registered a career-high 10 wins for Baltimore in 2011, will be facing his former team for the first time.
1. Pearce has 13 homers in 77 games this season after hitting 17 over his first 290 major-league contests.
2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro was placed on the bereavement list Thursday as he returned to his native Dominican Republic following the death of a relative and three friends in a car accident.
3. Baltimore, which tops the majors with 161 home runs, leads the league with a 31-13 record since June 30.
PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Cubs 2