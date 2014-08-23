Preview: Orioles at Cubs

The surging Baltimore Orioles abruptly were stopped in their tracks after reports surfaced that third baseman Manny Machado is in need of right knee surgery and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. After dropping the opener, the Orioles look to pick themselves up and even their three-game interleague series when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Manager Buck Showalter admitted prior to Friday’s 4-1 setback that the promising Machado wasn’t expected to rejoin the team when the 22-year-old was eligible to return from the disabled list on Wednesday - and the prognosis quickly went from bad to worse.

Baltimore, which owns a 26-18 mark without the 2013 Gold Glove recipient this season, has won 12 of its last 17 overall and enjoys an eight-game lead in the American League East. While Nelson Cruz belted his majors-leading and career-high 34th homer on Friday, Chicago’s Luis Valbuena matched a personal best with his 12th blast of the season. Valbuena is 10-for-23 with two homers and four RBIs during his last six games - and is 3-for-9 in his career versus Saturday starter Bud Norris.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (11-7, 3.69 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-1, 1.48)

Norris secured his third straight win in impressive fashion, allowing only two runs on three hits in seven innings during an 8-2 triumph over the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The 29-year-old has won four of his last six trips to the mound, yielding only one homer in that span and 13 runs and 37 hits in 36 innings. Norris has split eight career decisions versus the Cubs, but exited without one in his last outing despite recording a quality start.

Hendricks posted his fourth consecutive victory on Monday after yielding one run on three hits in seven innings against the New York Mets. The 24-year-old permitted only Lucas Duda’s solo shot in the fourth, marking just the third homer he has allowed in 48 2/3 innings. Hendricks has yielded just four earned runs in six outings since permitting four in his season-opening no-decision against Cincinnati on July 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago rookie 2B Javier Baez homered in the series opener while starting at shortstop for the third straight game in place of Starlin Castro, who is out due to a family emergency.

2. Baltimore is in danger of losing a series for the second time in 10 opportunities.

3. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan is only 3-for-30 with 10 strikeouts in his last nine games and 0-for-14 with six strikeouts in his career versus Norris.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Orioles 2