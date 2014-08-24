Preview: Orioles at Cubs

While the Chicago Cubs appear headed for their sixth consecutive losing season, their recent success against the American League suggests there is reason for hope. The Cubs eye their seventh victory in their last nine interleague contests on Sunday when they look to complete a three-game home sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. Chicago (57-72), which has finished in fifth place in the National League Central every year since 2009, went 2-6 in its first eight games versus the AL in 2014.

The Cubs put a stop to their early interleague woes by winning three straight in Boston from June 30-July 2 and can post their first sweep since with another victory over Baltimore, which may still be reeling from the news that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury. The Orioles have lost two in a row since reports surfaced about the seriousness of his injury, but they still hold a seven-game lead in the AL East. Baltimore, which hasn’t been swept since May 12-14, has dropped two of its last three series after winning the previous eight.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (6-6, 3.80 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (3-1, 2.75)

Following the demotion of Ubaldo Jimenez to the bullpen, Gonzalez is expected to return to a major-league mound for the first time since Aug. 7 when he held Toronto to one run in six frames during a 2-1 win. The three-year veteran was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk two days later and hasn’t pitched since a scoreless three-inning outing for the Tides on Aug. 13. Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three career interleague starts, but has never faced the Cubs.

Wada officially notched his third straight victory on Thursday against San Francisco, two days after tossing five scoreless frames in a suspended game that was initially called after five innings due to rain. The 33-year-old rookie has been particularly sharp during his five-start unbeaten streak, recording a 2.08 ERA while not allowing more than two runs in any outing. Wada did not factor into the decision in his only career interleague turn on Aug. 8 versus Tampa Bay, giving up two runs in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo (11) and Orioles LF Nelson Cruz (nine) rank first and second, respectively in the majors on first-pitch homers.

2. Chicago’s bullpen, which has held the Orioles to three hits over nine scoreless innings in this series, has posted a 1.74 ERA over its last 27 contests.

3. Baltimore CF Adam Jones needs one more home run to become the first outfielder in team history to record at least 25 in four consecutive seasons.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Cubs 2