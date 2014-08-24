Cubs defeat Orioles after lengthy rain delay

CHICAGO -- Justin Grimm was relaxing and watching the Little League World Series in the Cubs clubhouse during a lengthy rain delay when he learned he’d go out and finish what starter Kyle Hendricks started on Saturday.

“My heart started beating real fast,” he said.

But Grimm (4-2) was calm and collected on the mound as he entered in the third inning after a 3-hour, 9-minute rain delay as the Chicago Cubs went on to claim a 7-2 victory.

Grimm came in with a 4-2 lead and left with the same score after 3 1/3 no-hit innings while striking out three and walking just one.

Chris Coghlan collected a bases-clearing triple while rookie Javier Baez slammed his seventh home run in just 19 games as the Cubs shrugged off another rain delay for their second straight victory.

“I guess we’ll put up with it if we have some positive outcomes,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria. “What a great job (by) Grimmer, picking up Kyle there. He kept his pitch count down. We wanted to give him as many innings as we could.”

Hendricks worked the first two innings and gave up two runs on five hits before heavy rain drenched Wrigley Field between the second and third innings. What began as a day game finally ended at 7:38 p.m., six hours, 18 minutes after it started.

Orioles right-handed reliever Ubaldo Jimenez entered in the third after starter Bud Norris (11-8) worked the first two innings and took the loss.

Norris wanted to come back in.

“It’s up to Skip (Orioles manager Buck Showalter),” Norris said. “It was a little frustrating, I was having a good stretch and I wanted to keep going out there and keep pitching and keep winning ballgames. It was a tough day today, the long rain delay kind of hurt us.”

Jimenez gave up a run-scoring single to pinch hitter Chris Valaika in the sixth, scoring right fielder Ryan Sweeney for a 5-2 Cubs lead. Jimenez left after the sixth, allowing one run on three hits while he walked one and struck out five.

Baez made it 6-2 as he greeted Orioles right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter with a leadoff home run in the seventh. Second baseman Logan Watkins’ RBI double with none out in the eighth drove in center fielder Arismendy Alcantara to make it 7-2.

Watkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Alcantara went 3-for-4. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones also had two hits.

The Cubs (57-72) go for a three-game sweep of the American League East-leading Orioles (73-54) in Sunday’s series finale.

Jones doubled home first baseman Steve Pierce with one out in the first for a 1-0 lead.

Norris made it 2-0 with a one-out infield single in the second to score shortstop J.J. Hardy.

The Cubs replied with four in the last of the second inning, when Alcantara beat out an infield single to load the bases with one out.

Watkins looped a single into center to score Luis Valbuena to cut the deficit to 2-1. After Hendricks struck out, left fielder Coghlan lined a bases-clearing triple into the right-field corner, scoring catcher Welington Castillo, Alcantara and Watkins for a 4-2 Cubs lead.

Norris allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in his rain-shortened outing. Hendricks gave up two earned runs on five hits, struck out two and walked none.

Saturday’s game started with fog blowing in from Lake Michigan. Heavy rain began 65 minutes into the game, which started at 1:20 p.m. and didn’t resume until 5:30 p.m. in the top of the third inning.

NOTES: Orioles 3B Manny Machado’s season came to an abrupt end Saturday after he opted to undergo surgery next week to repair a torn ligament in his right knee. It’s the second time in two seasons Machado has been sidelined, including left knee surgery in September 2013. ... Entering Saturday, the Orioles had the franchise’s single-best road winning percentage (39-27, .591 percent) since 1997, when the club went 52-29 (.642) in 1997. ... Baltimore sends RHP Miguel Gonzales (6-6, 3.80 ERA) against Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (3-1, 2.75 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. ... The Kane County Cougars, the Cubs’ Class A affiliate, won their 12th straight game on Friday and add to their all-time home season victory record with their 52nd victory. ... Javier Baez’s six home runs in his first 18 games -- including a solo shot on Friday -- make him the first Cub to do so since Mandy Brooks hit six in his first 15 games in 1925. ... RHP Jake Arrieta (7-4) has the lowest ERA by a Cubs pitcher (2.53 since Greg Maddox had a 2.33 ERA in his first 20 starts in 1992). ... The Cubs had hit home runs in seven straight games entering Saturday, with 295 for the season, second most in the National League.