Preview: Orioles at Dodgers

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are headed in opposite directions as they begin a three-game interleague set at Chavez Revine on Monday. The Orioles have matched their longest losing streak of the season with four straight setbacks - all in Seattle and by a combined margin of 31-15.

Baltimore, which gave up 47 hits - 23 for extra bases - in the sweep, saw its lead in the American League East shrink to three games. With four straight wins and six in their last seven games, the Dodgers have crawled within five games of first-place San Francisco in the National League West. Sunday's 4-1 win over Colorado also marked the club's ninth consecutive victory at home, and the solid play has helped Los Angeles further heal from the recent news that ace Clayton Kershaw was being placed on the disabled list. "I think Kersh will tell you everyone is the same here," outfielder Trayce Thompson told reporters after homering on Sunday. "Obviously, we're not. In our eyes, he's the best player in baseball. We can't replace Clayton Kershaw. Everybody just has to do a little bit more, that's all it really is."

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (3-1, 5.77 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (1-2, 4.09)

Gallardo is 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA in three outings since returning from the disabled list after posting his first quality start of the season at San Diego on Wednesday. The veteran has surrendered 16 runs in 19 innings on the road in 2016. He owns a 6.05 ERA in three career turns at Dodger Stadium and will be wary of A.J. Ellis (5-for-10 against Gallardo) and Justin Turner (6-for-15).

Urias originally was scheduled to start Sunday but had the outing pushed back to make room for the return of Brandon McCarthy, who was solid in defeating the Rockies. The 19-year-old Urias picked up his first major-league win and completed six innings his last time out at Milwaukee, allowing two runs while working around six walks. He has struck out 34 batters in 25 1/3 frames over his last five outings while posting an ERA of 2.49.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal has recorded two homers and four RBIs in his last four games.

2. The Dodgers swept three straight from the Orioles in the only previous series in Los Angeles in 2004.

3. Orioles 3B Pedro Alvarez is on bereavement leave and will miss the series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Orioles 4