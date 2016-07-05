Preview: Orioles at Dodgers

Corey Seager attempts to continue his assault of opposing pitchers while the Los Angeles Dodgers vie for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague set. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 on its 10-game homestand on Monday, rallying from a three-run deficit to post a 7-5 win in the series opener.

Seager is riding a 17-game hitting streak, the longest by a Dodger since Hanley Ramirez's 19-game run in 2013, and has registered four multi-hit performances over his last five contests. The Orioles are hoping to turn things around on a nine-game road trip that began with a pair of victories in San Diego but has followed with five straight losses. The skid has reduced Baltimore's lead in the American League East to two games over Boston and 2 1/2 over Toronto. J.J. Hardy has been one of the few bright spots for the Orioles of late, going 5-for-12 with five RBIs over his last three contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (10-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (7-5, 2.82)

Tillman won nine straight decisions before suffering the loss at Seattle on Thursday, when he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old Californian has yielded at least four runs in five of his last seven outings and a total of 14 over 14 2/3 frames in his last three turns. Tillman, who never has faced Los Angeles, has been handed both of his defeats this season on the road.

Maeda has allowed fewer than two earned runs in five of his last seven starts, including a victory at Milwaukee on Thursday in which he gave up one run and three hits over six innings. The 28-year-old from Osaka, Japan has served up only eight home runs in 92 2/3 frames this season and three in his last nine outings. Maeda, who will be facing Baltimore for the first time, is just 2-4 with a 3.00 ERA in eight turns at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley recorded two RBIs on Monday, doubling the total from his previous 14 games.

2. Baltimore recalled LHP Jayson Aquino from Double-A Bowie and OF Dariel Alvarez from Triple-A Norfolk, optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to the Tides and placed 3B Pedro Alvarez on the bereavement list.

3. Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder/groin) is expected to be activated and start on Thursday for the first time since the 2014 postseason.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Orioles 1