Preview: Orioles at Dodgers

Corey Seager kept his streak going, but the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't do the same as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. The shortstop looks to extend his hitting streak to 19 games and the Dodgers attempt to claim a series victory Wednesday afternoon as they host the rubber match against the Orioles.

The 22-year-old Seager, who was named to the National League All-Star team, went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to stretch his streak to 18 contests - the longest by a Dodger since Hanley Ramirez's 19-game run in 2013 and second-longest by a Dodgers rookie (Tommy Davis, 20 games in 1960). All-Star Manny Machado snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Orioles went on to improve to 3-5 on their nine-game road trip. The victory halted Baltimore's five-game losing streak and kept its lead over Toronto in the American League East at 2 1/2 games. J.J. Hardy recorded a hit in four at-bats and is 6-for-16 with five RBIs over his last four contests.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-6, 3.97 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Bud Norris (4-7, 3.89)

Gausman was unable to ride the momentum from his first victory of the season as he suffered his third loss in four starts Friday at Seattle. The 25-year-old native of Colorado, who scattered four hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a win over Tampa Bay on June 25, allowed three runs and eight hits - two homers - in six frames against the Mariners. Gausman, who never has faced Los Angeles, is 0-5 with a 5.02 ERA in eight starts on the road this year.

Norris was superb in his debut with the Dodgers on Friday, limiting Colorado to two hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in the victory. It was the second straight brilliant performance by the 31-year-old Californian, who scattered four hits and fanned eight while keeping the New York Mets off the scoreboard over seven frames in his final outing with Atlanta on June 26. Norris lost his only career start against Baltimore on June 6, 2013, when he yielded three runs and nine hits in seven innings while with Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers optioned Julio Urias to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled fellow LHP Luis Avilan, who likely will be sent back down on Thursday to make room for LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu.

2. Baltimore will be represented by five players in this year's All-Star Game as 3B Manny Machado won the fan vote while C Matt Wieters, RF Mark Trumbo, LHP Zach Britton and RHP Brad Brach also were named to the AL squad.

3. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Kenley Jansen and Seager were elected to the NL All-Star roster by player ballot.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Orioles 2