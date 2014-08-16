Preview: Orioles at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to ride the momentum of a dramatic victory when they continue a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Cleveland lost a one-run lead in the eighth inning of the series opener Friday before Mike Aviles delivered a walk-off solo homer in the 11th for a 2-1 win. It was the fourth victory in five games for the Indians, who remained five games out in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Baltimore’s lone RBI on Friday came on a single by J.J. Hardy, who had been sidelined since last Saturday with a thumb ailment. While Hardy’s return helps to lengthen the lineup, slugger Chris Davis continues to search for an end to his year-long slump. After showing signs of a breakout with four home runs in a span of seven games earlier in the month, Davis is 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in two games since manager Buck Showalter installed him into the second spot in the lineup for the Orioles, who have a 7 1/2-game lead on Toronto in the AL East.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (4-8, 4.51 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (4-4, 3.60)

Jimenez will be making his second start since coming off the disabled list last week. His return to the mound was a solid one, as he let up three runs in six innings of a 10-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Jimenez, who gave up five runs in four innings against Cleveland on May 24 at home, has allowed one run or fewer in five of his last seven road appearances.

This will mark Carrasco’s second start since rejoining the rotation after 26 straight relief appearances. He tossed five scoreless innings Sunday at the New York Yankees, easily his best showing in a starting role after going 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts earlier in the year. The Venezuela native is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two games (one start) in his career against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians CF Michael Bourn was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday but did not appear in the contest.

2. Baltimore is 11-26 when it fails to hit a homer.

3. Cleveland’s rotation has allowed three runs in a span of 32 innings over its last five games.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Orioles 5