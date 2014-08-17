Preview: Orioles at Indians

The Cleveland Indians continue to claw their way back into playoff contention with five victories in their last six games while surrendering only five runs in that span. The Indians go for a three-game sweep when they host the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the series finale. Cleveland is 4 1/2 games out in the race for the second AL wild-card spot and five behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central, while Baltimore leads Toronto by 6 1/2 contests.

The Orioles have managed only one run in the first two games of the series - including a 6-0 loss on Saturday - after posting 41 in their previous five contests. Adam Jones and Chris Davis have combined to go 0-for-17 in the series while Nelson Cruz is 2-for-8 in the middle of the order for Baltimore. All-Star Michael Brantley is 9-for-27 with eight RBIs in his last seven games for the Indians, including a two-run homer on Saturday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MASN, WJZ (Baltimore), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (6-4, 3.90 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-5, 4.88)

Gausman failed to extend his winning streak to three games last Sunday, allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings to suffer the loss against St. Louis. The fourth pick overall in the 2012 draft was 2-1 in his previous three outings while permitting seven runs in 19 2/3 frames. Gausman gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss in relief last September in his only career appearance against the Indians.

Salazar is expected to be recalled to make his first start since Aug. 6, when he yielded five runs on five hits over four innings in a loss to Cincinnati. The 24-year-old Dominican had won his previous three games, surrendering four earned runs in 18 frames. Salazar, who has registered 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings this season, will face the Orioles for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy was hitless in three at-bats Saturday but is 13-for-30 with eight runs scored and eight RBIs in his last eight contests.

2. Cleveland’s starting pitchers have allowed only three earned runs in 39 innings over the last six games.

3. The Orioles have not been swept since May 12-14 in a three-game set against Detroit at home.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Orioles 4