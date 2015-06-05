Preview: Orioles at Indians

Catcher Matt Wieters is expected back in the lineup for the first time in nearly 13 months on Friday as the Baltimore Orioles continue their seven-game road trip with the first of three games against the Cleveland Indians. A three-time All-Star, Wieters has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June.

Wieters’ return comes at the perfect time for the Orioles, who snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at Houston on Thursday. Shortstop J.J. Hardy, who entered as a defensive replacement Thursday, is also expected to make his first start since Sunday after dealing with soreness in his side. The Indians have won 12 of 16 and can reach the .500 mark for the first time since the fourth game of the season. Cleveland capped a 5-2 road trip by winning two of three at Kansas City.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2-7, 5.94 ERA) vs. Indians RH Shaun Marcum (2-0, 5.49)

Tillman has already matched his career high for losses after allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 9-5 setback versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. Tillman won 29 games over the past two seasons but is 0-6 over his last seven turns and is seeking his first victory since April 18. The 27-year-old Tillman has made five starts against the Indians, posting a 2-2 mark and a 5.19 ERA.

Marcum rebounded from an ugly outing to earn the victory at Seattle on Saturday, giving up a pair of runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old veteran lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his previous turn, surrendering seven runs and two homers in a loss to the Texas Rangers. Marcum is 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts) versus Baltimore, but has had trouble against Jones, who is 8-for-21 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones went 5-for-8 in the final two games at Houston, including a tiebreaking homer in Thursday’s win.

2. Indians RF Brandon Moss is 10-for-21 with two homers and four RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Orioles RHP Darren O‘Day has not allowed a run in 19 of 22 appearances, including his last seven.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Orioles 4