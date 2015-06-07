Preview: Orioles at Indians

(Updated: CHANGES Kipnis to .315 lifetime against Baltimore in SECOND GRAPH)

The Cleveland Indians can reach the .500 mark for the first time since April 10 when they host the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Indians rebounded from a 5-2 setback Friday night with a 2-1 victory Saturday - the eighth time in 10 games they have allowed three runs or fewer - to improve to 13-5 over their last 18.

Designated hitter Nick Swisher broke out of a 1-for-18 slump with a pair of hits -- including an RBI single -- for Cleveland, which has stranded 18 runners over the first two games of the series. Jason Kipnis, the reigning American League player of the month, reached base four times Saturday and is batting .315 lifetime against Baltimore. Manny Machado homered among two hits following a 3-for-20 swoon but first baseman Chris Davis is in a 4-for-27 funk. Bud Norris makes his first start in nearly a month against Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco, who can match his career high for wins.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (1-4, 9.88 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (7-4, 3.92)

Norris will be activated off the disabled list to make his first start since May 10 after battling a bout of bronchitis. As his bloated ERA suggests, the 30-year-old Norris has struggled all season and wasn’t much better in three rehab outings at Triple-A Norfolk, including a four-inning stint Wednesday in which he allowed four runs on five hits. He has struck out 14 in winning both career starts against the Indians.

Carrasco won his third straight start by limiting Kansas City to one run and five hits over seven innings on Tuesday. He has been outstanding during the winning streak, permitting four runs and only 14 hits while striking out 23 and walking five in a span of 21 innings. Carrasco, who has pitched at least six innings in seven straight starts, is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kipnis is 34-for-66 during a 17-game home hitting streak.

2. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 8-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes is 4-for-8 in the series to boost his career average against Baltimore to .319.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Orioles 3