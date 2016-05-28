Preview: Orioles at Indians

The Baltimore Orioles put an end to their season-high four-game losing streak by extending their dominance over the Cleveland Indians. The Orioles will vie for their sixth consecutive victory over the Indians on Saturday when the clubs play the second contest of their three-game series at Progressive Field.

Manny Machado had an RBI single among his four hits in Friday’s 6-4 victory and has reached base a staggering 14 times during his four-game hitting streak. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez also had four hits in the series opener and has scored at least one run in five consecutive contests. Ramirez could be licking his chops as he’ll face a struggling right-hander in Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez. The veteran Jimenez also needs to prevent the streaky Francisco Lindor from getting untracked as the 22-year-old rebounded from a 1-for-16 stretch to collect four hits and three RBIs in his last two games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WJZ, MASN (Baltimore), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-5, 6.04 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-3, 2.32)

Jimenez was taken to task for the fourth time in five outings, allowing 25 runs on 38 hits with 16 walks en route to losing three of four decisions. The 32-year-old Dominican’s troubles on the road continued on Sunday as he permitted six runs for the second straight contest in a 10-2 setback to the Los Angeles Angels. Jimenez fell to 0-3 away from home with a bloated 7.02 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .299 against him this season.

Salazar struggled through a season-low 4 1/3-inning outing on Sunday as he allowed four runs on eight hits in a 5-2 setback to Boston. The 26-year-old Dominican looks to bounce back versus Baltimore, against which he has pitched well in splitting a pair of career decisions. Salazar yielded just one run and struck out 10 to pick up the win in his last encounter with the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Elevated to the leadoff position, Baltimore CF Adam Jones showed signs of breaking out of his 3-for-37 slump by matching that hit total in the series opener.

2. Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained left hamstring) is scheduled to throw four innings or 60 pitches in an injury rehab start for Double-A Akron on Saturday.

3. Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo, who has been sidelined since April 23 with right shoulder tendinitis, will throw a simulated game on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Orioles 3