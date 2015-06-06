Indians 2, Orioles 1

CLEVELAND -- Carlos Santana broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the sixth inning and Danny Salazar struck out 10 in seven innings as the Cleveland Indians beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

The right-handed Salazar (6-1) held Baltimore to one run and six hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his 13th save.

Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez started for the Orioles, his third start against his former team. Because of a high pitch count, Jimenez was removed after five innings. He gave up one run and six hits with five strikeouts and six walks. He threw 107 pitches in the five innings.

The Indians got their leadoff hitter on base in each of the first five innings but only scored one run during that span.

That came in the third when Jimenez walked three of the first four batters he faced. The second of those walks went to first baseman Carlos Santana, who eventually scored on a two-out single by designated hitter Nick Swisher.

Cleveland had runners on first and second with no outs in the second but failed to score. The Indians put a runner at second with no outs in the fourth and failed to score, and in the fifth they had runners at first and second with one out but again failed to score.

Salazar started for the Indians and was much more efficient than Jimenez. Salazar held Baltimore to one run and five hits through the first six innings. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

The Orioles scored their run in the third when third baseman Manny Machado lined an opposite field home run over the right field wall, his ninth homer of the year, for a 1-0 lead.

The Indians tied it on Swisher’s RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Cleveland broke the tie in the sixth. Right-hander Brad Brach (3-2), in relief of Jimenez, retired the first two batters of the inning. But second baseman Jason Kipnis drew his third consecutive walk of the game. Santana followed with a double off the right field wall and Kipnis scored from first on the hit to give the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Salazar was removed from the game after walking second baseman Ryan Flaherty leading off the eighth. Right-hander Bryan Shaw relieved Salazar. Catcher Caleb Joseph’s sacrifice bunt moved Flaherty to second.

Shaw retired third baseman Manny Machado on a flyout, then got right fielder Delmon Young on a groundout to first to end the inning.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes is hitting .194 (6-31) since coming off the disabled list on May 23. Gomes spent six weeks on the DL with a sprained knee. ... Orioles OF Adam Jones had a home run and a triple in Friday’s game. It is just the third time in Jones’ career he has had a homer and a triple in the same game. He also did it on July 28, 2008, against the Yankees and July 18, 2012, against the Twins. ... With his win Friday over Cleveland, Orioles RHP Chris Tillman is now 8-1 with a 2.93 ERA in his last 11 start against AL Central opponents.