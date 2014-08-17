Orioles beat Indians to avoid sweep

CLEVELAND -- Eventually the law of averages was going to come into play, and Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona knew it.

“You just hope they get out of town and beat up on someone else. They were quiet for two games, but they’ve got a lot of thunder in that lineup,” said Francona, after his team lost 4-1 to the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Progressive Field.

First baseman Steve Pearce and second baseman Jonathan Schoop homered and right-hander Kevin Gausman combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the Orioles salvaged the third game of their weekend series in Cleveland.

The Orioles, who have not lost three games in a row since a four-game losing streak that ended on May 30, were held to one run in losing the first two games of the series, but they rallied to win the last game.

The win went to Gausman (7-4), who pitched six innings and held the Indians to one run on two hits. Left-hander Zach Britton pitched the ninth to pick up his 26th save.

“He was good,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter of Gausman. “The whole group was good. All three days, except for a couple innings yesterday, we pitched real well here.”

Gausman said he was aware of the importance of Sunday’s game.

“I definitely knew we needed a win,” he said. “You never want to get swept. I tried to go out there and throw strikes. I had a little trouble early on, but I was able to find it.”

Both of Cleveland’s hits came in the fourth inning, when the Indians took a 1-0 lead.

With one out first baseman Carlos Santana belted a double off the wall in left field. Second baseman Jason Kipnis followed with a single, scoring Santana with the first run of the game.

Kipnis went to second on a throwing error by center fielder Adam Jones on Kipnis’ hit. But with a runner at second and one out, the Indians failed to score again as Gausman retired catcher Yan Gomes on a groundout and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall on a flyout.

“Gausman fought his fastball command early, but he threw some good breaking balls. He pitched really well,” said Francona.

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar pitched well, but not very long. Salazar (4-6), who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game, pitched five innings, throwing 91 pitches and giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

“I felt good. I thought I did OK, until I lost it a little in the last inning,” said Salazar.

The Orioles took a 2-1 lead in top of the six inning, which began with a double to center field by Pearce. Salazar then hit the next batter, Jones.

Francona went to his bullpen, and right-hander Scott Atchison retired the first two batters he faced. Atchison got designated hitter Nelson Cruz on an infield popup, then struck out left fielder Delmon Young.

But with two outs, shortstop J.J. Hardy slapped a single to right field, scoring Pearce with the tying run. Jones went to second on Hardy’s hit, and Jones scored on a double to left field by third baseman Chris Davis.

Baltimore made it 3-1 in the seventh inning. With two outs and nobody on base Francona brought in right-hander C.C. Lee to relieve left-hander Nick Hagadone. Pearce greeted Lee with a booming home run over the left-field wall, his 12th, to give the Orioles a two-run lead.

The Orioles added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a home run by second baseman Schoop, his 12th, off left-hander Kyle Crockett.

The Orioles got good work from their bullpen after Gausman was removed from the game. Right-hander Darren O‘Day, and left-handers Andrew Miller and Britton combined to pitch three scoreless innings.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians recalled Sunday’s starter Danny Salazar from Triple-A Columbus and optioned OF Tyler Holt to Columbus. ... After pitching seven scoreless innings Saturday vs. Baltimore, Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco is 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA in his last 23 appearances -- a streak that goes back to May 21 and includes 21 relief appearances and two starts. He has held opposing hitters to a .180 batting average in that span. ... RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s spot in the Orioles’ rotation could be in jeopardy. Manager Buck Showalter was non-committal after Jimenez gave up six runs on five hits, including two home runs, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings Saturday. In 20 starts this season, Jimenez is 4-9 with a 4.83 ERA.