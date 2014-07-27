Preview: Orioles at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners hope to ride the momentum of a much-needed victory and parlay it into a split of their four-game series with Baltimore when they close the set against the visiting Orioles on Sunday. Seattle snapped a four-game losing streak with Saturday’s 4-3 triumph – a contest in which they scored more than two runs for only the seventh time over the last 19 games. Baltimore remains three games ahead of both Toronto and the New York Yankees in the American League East.

The Orioles are 5-4 on their 10-game West Coast trip that included series with the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore All-Star Nelson Cruz has struggled since the break, going 5-for-34 in nine games - with his only homer and RBI since play resumed occurring in Friday’s contest. The Mariners have scored just eight runs over their last five games but are hoping to get some offensive help from the newly acquired Kendrys Morales, who has driven in a run in each of his first two games since rejoining the club.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-5, 3.91 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (8-8, 4.41)

Gonzalez has been terrific over his last three starts, allowing five earned runs over 23 2/3 innings. He defeated the Angels in his last turn as he gave up two runs and three hits in 7 2/3 frames. Gonzalez, who is 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA in nine road starts this season, is facing Seattle for the first time.

Elias halted a three-game skid by beating the New York Mets in his last start. He gave up just one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Mets after allowing 16 earned runs in 14 1/3 frames over his previous three turns. Elias is 3-5 with a 4.84 ERA in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners All-Star RHP Fernando Rodney is 28-of-31 in save opportunities, with Saturday’s save being the 200th of his career.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado (back) went 0-for-4 on Saturday after missing the previous four games.

3. Seattle CF James Jones is 1-for-18 over his last five contests as his average has dropped 15 points to .269.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Mariners 5