Preview: Orioles at Mariners

Nelson Cruz had an outstanding season for Baltimore last season and now gets to show his former organization how hot his bat currently is as the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the visiting Orioles on Monday. Cruz blasted his 33rd homer on Sunday to tie Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels for the major-league lead and has a solid chance at surpassing the career-best 40 homers he hit last season for Baltimore.

Cruz, who went 5-for-10 with a homer in a three-game set against the Orioles in May, has homered 12 times during his 19-game hitting streak and is batting .422 during the run. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in nine straight games, one off the Seattle franchise record held by Ken Griffey Jr. Baltimore’s Manny Machado also is on a tear as he went 9-for-15 in a three-game set with the Angels and has registered six multi-hit efforts in his last 11 contests. The Orioles lost two of three to fall three games behind Los Angeles for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (0-1, 2.52)

Chen has won just one of his last six starts despite allowing three runs or fewer five times. He settled for a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn as he allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. Chen lost to the Mariners on May 20, when he gave up four runs and eight hits in seven innings to drop to 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA in seven career starts against them, but has shut down Kyle Seager (1-for-20).

Nuno struggled in his first start of the season on Tuesday, giving up three runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Colorado. He served up two homers in the outing after surrendering the same amount in 18 appearances as a reliever. Nuno is 0-2 with an 11.17 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis homered on Sunday and has gone deep 10 times while collecting 27 RBIs over his last 18 games.

2. Seattle OF Ketel Marte recorded two hits on Sunday after going 1-for-15 over his previous four contests.

3. Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman is set to start Tuesday after being idle since suffering an ankle injury on July 29.

PREDICTION: Orioles 11, Mariners 6