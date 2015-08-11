Preview: Orioles at Mariners

Chris Tillman returns from a left ankle injury and gets to pitch against a team he routinely dominates when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Tillman, who is 6-0 against Seattle, is pitching for the first time since July 29 after missing one start due to his ailment.

The lone time Tillman has failed to defeat Seattle in seven career starts was May 21 when he pitched three innings and didn’t return after a lengthy rain delay. Baltimore moved within two games of the Los Angeles Angels for the American League’s second wild-card spot with Monday’s 3-2 victory, while first baseman Chris Davis went deep for the 11th time in 19 games to become the fifth player in franchise history with three or more 30-homer seasons. Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 20 games but had his extra-base hit streak end at nine, one shy of the club record held by Ken Griffey Jr. Cruz has smashed 12 homers during his hitting streak and is tied with Mike Trout of the Angels for the major-league lead of 33.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (8-7, 4.35 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (8-7, 4.67)

Tillman pitched 8 2/3 innings of four-hit shutout ball while defeating Atlanta in his last start despite tweaking the ankle. It continued a torrid stretch in which has gone 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA over his last six outings. Tillman has a 2.09 ERA and .172 batting average against versus the Mariners but has struggled against second baseman Robinson Cano (12-for-29, two homers).

Walker received a no-decision against Colorado in his last turn when he gave up three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. That followed up a complete-game one-hitter in which he matched his career best of 11 strikeouts during a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Walker wasn’t involved in the decision when he faced Baltimore for the lone time, giving up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings May 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is 10-for-19 over the past four games.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson was hitless in four at-bats Monday and is 5-for-34 with 12 strikeouts in August.

3. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy is 1-for-14 over the past four games and has just one RBI over his last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Mariners 1