Preview: Orioles at Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles hit 56 homers in June to establish a major-league record for the month and aim to keep their power display going as the calendar changes to July. The Orioles set the all-time June mark but had their seven-game winning streak halted in the series opener against Seattle and look to even the four-game set when they visit the Mariners on Friday.

Hyun Soo Kim hit the record blast in Thursday's 5-3 loss as Baltimore - which leads the majors with 125 homers - surpassed the mark set by the 1996 Oakland Athletics (55). Manny Machado has recorded nine multi-hit performances during a 10-game hitting streak in which he is 23-for-44 with 10 runs scored and nine RBIs. Seattle received a two-run homer from Seth Smith on Thursday and won for the fourth time in its last six games despite going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Robinson Cano scored twice and is 11-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-5, 3.93 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 0.00)

Gausman earned his first victory of the season in his last outing, when he allowed four hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. The stellar performance came on the heels of two poor ones as he gave up 10 runs and 16 hits over eight frames during the woeful span. Gausman is 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners and has struggled to retire Cano (5-for-9) and Adam Lind (3-for-6).

LeBlanc will make his second start since being acquired from Toronto as the Mariners moved the struggling Nathan Karns to the bullpen. He had a stellar first outing, blanking St. Louis on three hits over six innings while receiving a no-decision. LeBlanc has made one career start against Baltimore, giving up one run and seven hits over 6 2/3 frames in a no-decision in 2010 while with San Diego

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop went 0-for-3 with a walk in the opener to end his 11-game hitting streak.

2. Seattle recalled C Mike Zunino and RHP Tom Wilhelmsen from Triple-A Tacoma, placed C Steve Clevenger (broken hand) on the disabled list and optioned RHP Donn Roach to Tacoma.

3. Baltimore placed LHP T.J. McFarland (knee) on the 15-day disabled list, optioned RHP Oliver Drake and C Francisco Pena to Triple-A Norfolk, recalled C Caleb Joseph and RHP Vance Worley and purchased the contract of RHP Chaz Roe from Norfolk.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Orioles 3