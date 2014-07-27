Orioles 3, Mariners 2 (10): Manny Machado had two hits and two RBIs, including the tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, as Baltimore defeated host Seattle for the third time in four games.

Adam Jones drilled a double off Yoervis Medina (4-2) to start the 10th inning and Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. J.J. Hardy popped up before Machado hit a drive that took Mariners center fielder James Jones to the warning track as Adam Jones trotted home from third.

T.J. McFarland (4-2) struck out two in the bottom of the ninth and Zach Britton struck out the side in the 10th for his 20th save in 23 opportunities. Mike Zunino went 3-for-4 with a homer and Dustin Ackley also had three hits for Seattle, which has lost five of its last six games.

Baltimore took a 2-1 lead in the eighth on Machado’s infield single with the bases loaded. The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the frame when Zunino clubbed a two-out homer to left off Darren O’Day.

Chris Taylor stroked a run-scoring double inside the third-base line to get Seattle on the board in the second. Baltimore answered in the third when Machado singled, moved to third on Caleb Joseph’s double and scored on Jonathan Schoop’s single to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez gave up one run and eight hits in six innings, while Seattle’s Roenis Elias allowed one run and four hits in five innings. … The Mariners tallied just seven runs in the series and have scored two or fewer in 13 of their last 20 games. … Cruz went 0-for-2 with three walks and is just 5-for-36 since the All-Star break.