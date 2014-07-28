Machado, Orioles beat Mariners in 10

SEATTLE -- The Baltimore Orioles finished off a nine-game road trip by putting in a little overtime Sunday afternoon, and that was just fine with them.

Extra innings is when the Orioles play their best.

Third baseman Manny Machado drove in the go-ahead run with a one-out, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning, then closer Zach Britton struck out the side as Baltimore beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 at Safeco Field.

Baltimore (58-46) extended its winning streak in extra-inning games to six. The Orioles are 11-3 this season in games that go past the ninth inning.

“We don’t try to do too much,” Machado said of the Orioles’ success in extra-inning games. “We try to get on base and keep it going.”

Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones started the 10th-inning rally with a leadoff double. Seattle reliever Yoervis Medina then walked sluggers Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis, who have a combined 123 home runs since the beginning of last season, to load the bases with no outs.

After shortstop J.J. Hardy popped out to second base, Machado drove a Medina pitch almost to the warning track in center field, easily scoring Jones from third base for the go-ahead run.

“I was just trying to get the ball up in the air, trying to get the run in,” said Machado, who also had an RBI single in the eighth inning to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead. “You’ve got to get that run in. You know, small ball.”

Medina (4-2) suffered the loss, while Baltimore reliever T.J. McFarland (4-2) earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. McFarland was pitching a few hours after learning that his grandmother had died. He is scheduled to fly to Chicago for the Monday off day and will probably spend three days on the bereavement list before re-joining the Orioles on Thursday.

“He had a pretty heavy heart today,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Hopefully, he can feel good for awhile about being in on a win.”

Britton earned his 20th save of the season after a perfect bottom of the 10th inning that Showalter called his most dominant performance of the season.

Seattle catcher Mike Zunino went 3-for-4, including a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning that tied the score 2-2.

The Mariners had 10 hits but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

“That’s just not going to get it done,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Unfortunately, we had some opportunities and just didn’t get it done -- and they did.”

The Orioles broke up a 1-1 tie on Machado’s infield hit with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning. Machado forced Seattle shortstop Chris Taylor to make a tough back-handed play to field the ball, and his throw to second off one foot was wide of the base, allowing Adam Jones to score the go-ahead run with two outs.

Zunino then tied the score again in the bottom of the inning, when he hit an 0-1 pitch from reliever Darren O‘Day over the left field fence for his 15th home run of the season.

The Mariners (54-51) used four second-inning hits to take a 1-0 lead, with rookie shortstop Chris Taylor earning his first career RBI on a two-out double.

Baltimore tied the score 1-1 on an RBI single by second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the third inning. The Orioles had runners on first and third with no outs in that inning, but Seattle starter Roenis Elias got out of the jam with a pop-up and double play.

Elias allowed only the one run over five innings of work, having allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six. He started strong, striking out the side in the first, but control problems began to creep up on him in the fifth inning -- leading to his exit after just 85 pitches.

“He did a nice job,” McClendon said. “We have to be careful with him, he’s a young man (25 years old). So it was an opportunity to get him out of there and to get some other guys some work.”

Baltimore starter Miguel Gonzalez had a solid outing, allowing just one earned run while scattering eight hits over six innings, but did not factor into the decision. In four games in Seattle, the Orioles’ starting pitchers allowed six earned runs and had a combined ERA of 2.10.

“I‘m happy about what we’ve been doing,” Gonzalez said of the Baltimore rotation. “Everybody has been doing their job. We’ve been going deep in ball games, and that’s been key for us.”

Seattle left fielder Dustin Ackley had three singles and went 12-for-26 on the seven-game homestand.

NOTES: Mariners OF Endy Chavez (jammed finger) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day Sunday. ... Seattle LF Dustin Ackley was back in the No. 2 spot Sunday, and Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that he wouldn’t mind giving him another extended look there. “I think it’s an ideal spot,” McClendon said of the No. 2 role, in which Ackley struggled earlier this season. ... With LHP Roenis Elias on the mound and DH Kendrys Morales in the cleanup spot, the Mariners had two Cubans in their starting lineup for the first time in franchise history. ... Both the Orioles and Mariners have Monday off. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, while Seattle will be in Cleveland. ... Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen will have his next start moved back so that he can face the lefty-heavy Mariners again on Friday. Chen was on schedule start Tuesday’s game against Los Angeles, but the off day Monday allowed Baltimore to shuffle its rotation based on matchups.