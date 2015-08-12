Jackson single in 10th lifts Mariners past Orioles

SEATTLE -- On a night when the big bats lived up to their billing, the Seattle Mariners needed the other kind of offense to dispatch of the Baltimore Orioles.

Seattle center fielder Austin Jackson hit a bases-loaded single down the first-base line, driving in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Tuesday night. Jackson’s hit drove in first baseman Logan Morrison from third base after Morrison led off the inning with a bloop double just inside the foul line in left.

Jackson’s single went the other way, hitting the foul line in right to end the 3 ½-hour game.

“I still don’t even know if it was fair,” he said a few minutes later. “I guess (the ball) hit the chalk, and the rest is history.”

Right fielder Nelson Cruz and designated hitter Mark Trumbo of the Mariners each homered in Seattle’s four-run first inning, while Baltimore’s Adam Jones and Chris Davis went back-to-back in the eighth to tie the score 5-5. Jones and Davis went deep for the second consecutive night.

Seattle’s Cruz hit his 34th home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to 21 games, matching the longest in baseball this season, during a four-run first. But neck spasms forced him to come out of the game after six innings.

“I’ll do a massage and everything, take some medicine, and hopefully I’ll be able to play (in Wednesday’s series finale),” Cruz said after the game.

The Orioles (57-55) have their own injury concerns after catcher Matt Wieters was pulled from the game with a tight right hamstring in the third.

“I don’t know,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said when asked about Wieters’s status. “Usually with these things, you never know. He might even be out there (Wednesday). We’ll see. It’s been a long trip, and we’ll see if we can dodge the DL.”

Seattle (54-61) rode the four-run first inning to a 5-2 lead that held up until Baltimore’s Jones and Davis went back-to-back in the eighth. Jones hit a two-run homer to cut the Mariners’ lead to one run before Davis tied the score 5-5 on a 1-0 pitch from Seattle reliever Joe Beimel.

Seattle (53-61) piled up 13 hits, with second baseman Robinson Cano going 3-for-4 and Trumbo delivering the big blow with a three-run homer in the first.

Seattle starter Taijuan Walker bounced back from a rough first inning to throw six innings while allowing just two runs off five hits. Walker was so shaky in the 33-pitch first inning that the Mariners got their bullpen going and sent pitching coach Rick Waits to the mound for a chat. After that talk, which came after Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop had given the Orioles a 2-0 lead with a bases-loaded single, Walker settled down and retired 15 of the next 16 batters.

The four-run first inning and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Kyle Seager in the second pulled Seattle out to a 5-2 lead, but the Orioles came back in the eighth.

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman lasted just 2 1/3 innings, having given up two homers in the first while also taking a line drive from Cano off his right triceps. After the game, Tillman said the injury didn’t affect him -- he pitched to 11 more batters before coming out after 72 pitches, but added that how he feels Wednesday morning will be more telling.

“I’d be surprised if he didn’t (make) his next start,” Showalter said.

Jones hit a two-run shot with one out, his 19th homer of the season, to pull the Orioles to within 5-4. After the Mariners replaced reliever Tom Wilhelmsen with Beimel, Davis hit a 1-0 pitch over the right-field fence to tie the score 5-5.

Beimel only threw two pitches in his abbreviated outing.

Seattle led off the bottom of the 10th with a double from Morrison, who had gone hitless in his four previous at-bats while stranding six runners on base. Brad Miller followed that with a bloop single against a drawn-in infield before catcher Mike Zunino walked to load the bases. Jackson lined the first pitch he saw from Baltimore reliever T.J. McFarland (0-2) down the first-base line to end the game.

“I was just looking to get a good pitch in the zone and not try to do too much,” Jackson said.

Mariners reliever Fernando Rodney (5-4) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the 10th.

Seattle has now played 18 extra-inning games this season, with a 9-9 record to show for it.

NOTES: Both bullpens were in significantly better shape Tuesday than they had been one day earlier. The Orioles had just three available relievers for Monday’s game, thanks to an 11-inning loss the previous day, while Seattle had to use seven pitchers in an extra-inning game over the weekend and was pretty thin as well. ... Seattle LHP Charlie Furbush experienced a minor setback in his recovery from a strained biceps and won’t make a rehab start at Triple-A this week, as the Mariners had hoped. The plan is for Furbush to throw another bullpen session during the upcoming road trip; after that, Seattle will re-evaluate an injury that has kept him out since just before the All-Star break. ... Cruz’s 34 home runs are the second-highest total of his career as he hit 33 in 2009 and 40 last season.