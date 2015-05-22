Preview: Orioles at Marlins

The Dan Jennings experiment in Miami has yet to result in any wins. The Marlins will try to snap a seven-game slide – four of which have come under the guidance of their former general manager – when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game interleague series on Friday.

Jennings stepped out of the front office and into the dugout on Monday and got a first-hand look at the club he constructed getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series. The one positive came in the finale on Thursday, when the offense managed six runs – one more than its total from the previous three games. “The effort, the work ethic, everything that needs to be in place to break out of this is there,” Jennings told reporters. “When it breaks, someone is going to pay.” The Orioles grabbed a late run to earn a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Thursday and are winners of three of four.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (0-3, 6.23)

Jimenez was a tough-luck loser last time out, surrendering two runs in seven innings but ending up with a loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Dominican Republic native has notched 15 strikeouts and two walks while allowing a total of four runs in 14 innings over his last two turns. Jimenez is 1-2 with a 4.07 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins.

Alvarez is making his second start since spending a month of the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and is hoping for a better performance. The 25-year-old was knocked around for six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings against Atlanta on Sunday. Alvarez, who started his career in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays, is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in five starts against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-16 in the four-game series against Arizona to drop his batting average from .420 to .386.

2. Baltimore is 1-11 all-time in Miami but has not played there since 2009.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 4-for-29 over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Marlins 2