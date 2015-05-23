Preview: Orioles at Marlins

The losses keep piling up for the Miami Marlins and new manager Dan Jennings. The Marlins will try to avoid a ninth straight setback while Jennings attempts to earn his first win on the bench when they host the Orioles in the second of a three-game interleague series on Saturday.

Jennings stepped out of his position as general manager and onto the end of the bench Monday and has presided over the last five losses. The entire losing streak has come at home for Miami, but at least the team can point to a slight uptick in offense over the last two contests. The Marlins pounded out 14 hits in Friday’s 8-5 setback but went 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position, including an 0-for-3 showing from cleanup hitter Martin Prado. The Orioles have won four of their last five and got three RBIs from Miami native Manny Machado in the opener.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (4-2, 3.47)

Wright was pressed into duty when Bud Norris came down with an illness and Chris Tillman was dealing with a sore back last weekend, and he performed brilliantly. The 25-year-old allowed four hits without walking a batter and struck out six in 7 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Los Angeles Angels. Wright is unbeaten on the season after putting up a 3-0 mark with Triple-A Norfolk before being recalled.

Haren did his part to try to get Miami a rare win in his last start but could not get any support against Arizona. The 34-year-old allowed two runs and five hits without walking a batter in eight innings but the Marlins went on to suffer a 3-2 loss in Jennings’ managerial debut on Monday. Haren is 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 12 career starts against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 2B/DH Jimmy Paredes had three hits on Friday to run his latest hitting streak to six in a row.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 4-for-30 in his last nine games.

3. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph is 5-for-11 with four runs scored and four RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Marlins 2