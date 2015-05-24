Preview: Orioles at Marlins

Less than 24 hours after ending a lengthy losing streak with an extra-inning victory, the Miami Marlins attempt to win their first series since the beginning of the month when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of their three-game set Sunday afternoon. Miami kicked off its 10-game homestand with eight consecutive losses but showed signs of breaking out of its slump by scoring at least five runs in each of its last two defeats after totaling 11 over the first six.

The Marlins finally ended the slide with their second win in 13 games, a 1-0 triumph on Saturday in which Martin Prado delivered a two-out RBI single in the 13th inning to earn Dan Jennings his first win in six games since taking over as manager. The loss was just the second in six contests for Baltimore, which registered only two extra-base hits - both doubles. Jimmy Paredes remained hot, going 2-for-6 to extend his hitting streak to seven games, while Manny Machado and Travis Snider also recorded two hits apiece. The Orioles finished with nine hits overall and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2-3, 3.70)

Gonzalez is coming off his second straight win and fifth in six decisions, a 9-4 triumph over Seattle on Tuesday in which he yielded four runs in seven innings. The Mexican, who turns 31 on Wednesday, has lost two of his three official road starts this season but posted a victory over the Rays in Tampa Bay on May 2 in what was deemed a home game for the Orioles as the series was moved due to social unrest in the Baltimore community. Gonzalez has yet to face Miami in his career.

Koehler’s winless streak reached four starts on Tuesday as he settled for a no-decision against Arizona despite allowing two unearned runs over 6 2/3 innings. It was the second straight appearance in which the 28-year-old did not yield an earned run, as he tossed three scoreless frames of relief versus Atlanta last Saturday. Koehler will be pitchinig against Baltimore for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles LHP Brian Matusz was ejected in the 12th inning after umpires discovered a foreign substance on his arm following a request by Jennings.

2. The Marlins added a pair of arms to their bullpen Saturday, recalling Andre Rienzo and purchasing the contract of fellow RHP Vin Mazzaro from Triple-A New Orleans.

3. Baltimore reportedly has agreed to terms with Cuban LHP Ariel Miranda on a minor-league contract.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Marlins 3