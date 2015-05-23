Machado leads Orioles in Miami homecoming

MIAMI -- Manny Machado, a Miami native playing his first game at Marlins Park, made himself right at home Friday night, producing three RBIs and a run-saving catch.

“It’s something I dreamed of, playing in front of my family,” said Machado, who went from Miami’s Brito High School to the third pick in the 2010 draft. “It’s a blessing.”

Machado’s effort helped give his Baltimore Orioles an 8-5 win over the Miami Marlins.

Ironically, that one win experienced by the 22-year-old Machado is more than the Marlins have managed in more than a week.

The Marlins have lost nine straight games at home, eight in a row overall, and have yet to win under new manager Dan Jennings, who is 0-5.

Miami has also messed up three bunt plays in two days, and that proved costly Friday night as the Orioles rallied from a 3-2 deficit in their crucial four-run sixth inning.

Here’s how it happened: With runners on first and second and no outs, Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez fielded a bunt by shortstop J.J. Hardy but threw high over the glove of third baseman Martin Prado, tying the score.

Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph followed with a tiebreaking two-run single for the Orioles (19-20), who never trailed again and went to win for the third time in their past four games.

The win was historic for rookie reliever Tyler Wilson (1-0) because it was his first in the majors, and it came in just his second big-league appearance.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Wilson said. “The guys had a big four-run inning in the top of the sixth, and I was fortunate to be in the position to get the win.”

Meanwhile, Miami (16-27) got more bad news after the game when it was announced that two starting pitchers -- Alvarez and Mat Latos -- were placed on the disabled list.

Alvarez, a 2014 All-Star, has shoulder inflammation, the same ailment that caused him to miss a month earlier this season. He is 0-4 with a 6.45 ERA.

Latos, who has inflammation in his left knee, is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA for the Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East.

“It’s tough,” Jennings said. “Mat is a top-of-the-rotation guy when he is healthy. Henderson is an All-Star. ... Someone is going to get the opportunity to step up.”

On a positive note for the Marlins, second baseman Dee Gordon matched his career high with four stolen bases. He also tied the franchise record set by Luis Castillo in 2000.

But little else was good for the Marlins, who were 11-1 at home against the Orioles before Friday night.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning. Gordon led off with a single and then stole second and third on consecutive pitches to right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. On the next pitch, Stanton drilled an RBI single to left.

The Marlins added two runs in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Left fielder Ichiro Suzuki led off with a single for career hit No. 2,874, moving him past Babe Ruth for 42nd place in major league history.

Suzuki then came around to score on a single by Alvarez, the pitcher’s first RBI of the year, and the Marlins also got a run-scoring groundout by center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Baltimore scored twice in the fifth as its first three batters got hits -- singles by right fielder Alejandro De Aza and Joseph and an RBI double by pinch-hitter Delmon Young, who hit the ball over Ozuna’s head in center field. Machado capped the inning with an RBI groundout.

A key statistic in the game was hitting with runners in scoring position: Baltimore was 5-for-15 and Miami just 3-for-19.

“We set the tone early,” Jennings said. “But our bullpen had to cover a lot of innings (four). We weren’t able to cover it to win.”

NOTES: Orioles SS Everth Cabrera, out since May 7 with a bruised left foot, was activated. INF Rey Navarro was sent to the minors to make room. ... Baltimore started hot-hitting Jimmy Paredes, normally the DH, at 2B for just the fourth time this year. ... C Matt Wieters (elbow) is working out with the Orioles this weekend in Miami. ... Orioles INF Ryan Flaherty (groin) is playing rehab games in Triple-A Norfolk and can come off the disabled list on Wednesday. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria was in his customary eighth spot in the batting order on Friday. He entered batting .363 in that spot. In all other spots this season, he is hitting .032 (1-for-31). ... Miami gave 1B Justin Bour his seventh start of the season -- and his second in as many days -- in place of slumping 1B Michael Morse. ... Miami rested slumping LF Christian Yelich and started LF Ichiro Suzuki.