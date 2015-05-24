Marlins snap losing streak, give Jennings first win

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins rookie manager Dan Jennings said he isn’t sure exactly what happened in the joyous celebration following his first big-league win, but he knows there was shaving cream involved and a quick trip to the Clevelander, the trendy bar inside Marlins Park.

By the time Jennings met the media, he was no longer in his complete uniform -- a wardrobe change had become necessary, and he was wearing a shirt that read: “305”, which is Miami’s main area code.

“It’s a tremendous weight (lifted off the players),” Jennings said of the Marlins’ 1-0 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles in 13 innings, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

“Being able to have a little fun and initiate their manager and do the things they did to me -- the shaving cream blocked my vision (but that) was the greatest, dirtiest bath I’ve ever had.”

Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria scored the winning run. After he walked and went to third on a two-out single to right by center fielder Marcell Ozuna, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton was walked intentionally before third baseman Martin Prado hit a walk-off single on a 1-1 pitch from lefty reliever T.J. McFarland.

It was the sixth walk-off hit of Prado’s career, and his first as a Marlins player.

Jennings, who hasn’t coached since the mid-1980s when he directed the baseball program at Davidson High School in Mobile, Ala., moved from general manager to the dugout on Monday, losing his first five games after replacing fired manager Mike Redmond.

On his sixth try, Jennings finally got his first win as the Marlins (17-27) also snapped a nine-game home losing streak.

The victory was not without controversy, however. Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz was ejected in the 12th inning after a foreign substance was discovered on his right forearm.

Umpire Paul Emmel said that the protocol dictated that the manager, Jennings in this case, has to initiate a complaint, which he did.

“I went out there and told (Matusz) I was going to check his right forearm because that is where he was touching before went to the ball,” Emmel said. “And yes, I detected a foreign substance, so the pitcher was ejected.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter did not put up much of an argument.

“It is what it is,” Showalter said. “That was Matusz’s last batter anyway.”

Meanwhile, Matusz said little on the matter.

“I have my opinions about the issue,” he said. “But with emotions running high, we’re going to let this settle and address questions at a later time.”

Baltimore (19-21) had won four of five games before Saturday. In Miami, however, the Orioles are 2-12 all time.

Neither starting pitcher got a decision, although both pitched well.

Marlins right-hander Dan Haren pitched six shutout innings, allowing seven hits and three walks. Despite the no-decision, he still leads the Marlins with four wins and lowered his ERA to 3.09.

Haren allowed a runner to reach second base in five of the six innings he worked. In three of the five innings, there were no outs with a runner on second.

Orioles right-hander Mike Wright pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks. The 25-year-old rookie has made two big-league starts, both this month, and has yet to give up a run in 14 1/3 innings.

Wright did not allow a runner to get to second base until the fifth inning. He also singled up the middle in the sixth, giving Baltimore its best early scoring chance.

But Ozuna threw out Travis Snider, who tried to score from second on the single. Ozuna’s strong throw did not bounce and rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto made the tag on a close play, ending the inning.

Miami almost won the game in the 10th when Hechavarria singled, advanced to second on pinch-hitter Donovan Solano’s single and to third on a groundout.

With Ozuna at the plate, Orioles reliever Oliver Drake threw a pitch in the dirt that was blocked by catcher Caleb Joseph. Hechavarria took off for home -- even as Ozuna held up a hand as a stop sign -- and Joseph flipped the ball to Drake, who made the tag on another close play.

NOTES: Baltimore sent RHP Tyler Wilson to Triple-A Norfolk and promoted RHP Oliver Drake from the same team. ... Miami called up two right-handers from Triple-A New Orleans: Andre Rienzo and Vin Mazzaro. Both will pitch out of the bullpen. ... The Marlins have four of their five starting pitchers on the disabled list: Henderson Alvarez (shoulder), Mat Latos (knee), Jose Fernandez (elbow) and Jarred Cosart (vertigo). ... Cosart, out since May 14, played catch the past three days and plans to run on Monday before playing a rehab game later in the week. ... The last rookie big-league manager to start as poorly as Miami’s Dan Jennings was Brad Mills, who went 0-8 with the Houston Astros in 2010. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters, who had Tommy John surgery on June 17, 2014, has targeted June 4 for his return to the majors. ... The Orioles signed LHP Ariel Miranda, 25, to a minor-league contract. He was 22-25 with a 3.78 ERA in Cuba from 2007 to 2013.