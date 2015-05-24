Prado’s homer sparks Marlins over Orioles

MIAMI -- Foul ball after foul ball, Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado kept battling.

Finally, after seven foul balls -- and on the 12th pitch -- Prado slugged his third home run of the season.

Prado’s home run wasn’t particularly pivotal in Miami’s 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Marlins Park, but it was indicative of the fight still left in the National League East’s last-place team that has now won two in a row after enduring an eight-game losing skid.

”That was one of the best -- if not the best -- at-bats we’ve seen all year,“ Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Prado, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. ”He fouled off quite a few 3-2 pitches and fought until he got something he could handle.

“Wins are like doughnuts -- you like them so much you just want to keep eating them.”

In addition to Prado, Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and starter Tom Koehler (3-3) allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings for Miami.

Koehler left with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning. But he was bailed out by reliever Brad Hand, who induced a double-play groundball.

“Huge,” Koehler said. “You never want to leave a bases-loaded situation, especially with less than two outs. For him to get the double play there was a huge part of the game.”

New closer A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his second save of the season, extending his streak to 11 straight scoreless outings.

The Marlins (18-27) took two of three games from the Orioles, winning a series for the first time since May 1-3 vs. the Phillies.

Baltimore (19-22) scored just two runs in the final 23 innings of this series. Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez (5-3) had the worst start of his season, allowing 10 hits, three walks and five runs in just four innings.

“I gave up four hard hits, and the rest were finding holes,” Gonzalez said. “My off-speed (pitches) weren’t where I wanted them. And they were very aggressive, hitting first and second pitches.”

Miami opened the scoring in the second on a single by Prado, a double by first baseman Justin Bour and an RBI groundout by left fielder Christian Yelich.

The Marlins made it 2-0 in the third on a run-scoring groundout by Prado. The rally was set up by a pair of one-out infield singles by second baseman Dee Gordon and Ozuna and a walk to right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Miami extended its lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a two-run single to left by Ozuna.

Prado led off the fifth with his homer, pulling a 92-mph fastball from Gonzalez.

The Orioles broke through for a run in the sixth. Third baseman Manny Machado walked, advanced to third on a single by left fielder David Lough and scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Jimmy Paredes.

Baltimore made it 5-2 in the eighth on an RBI groundout by first baseman Chris Davis, scoring Machado, who led off the inning with a double.

But the Orioles, who left the bases loaded in the seventh when pinch hitter Steve Pearce grounded into a double play against Hand, failed in the clutch again in the eighth. With two outs and the bases jammed, backup catcher Ryan Lavarnway grounded out against relief pitcher Sam Dyson.

“Stevie (Pearce) hit the ball right on the button, and if it goes anywhere but right at the third baseman, we might have gotten back in there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

“(The Marlins) pitched well -- I’ll give them that credit. We haven’t been swinging the bats well. You couple those things, and you get what we got.”

NOTES: Miami C Jeff Mathis (broken hand) was sent to Triple-A New Orleans for a rehab assignment. ... Baltimore sent LHP T.J. McFarland to Triple-A Norfolk and promoted RHP Chaz Roe from the same team. ... Roe, 28, has major-league experience -- 24 relief appearances in the past two years with the Diamondbacks and Yankees. ... A decision on a possible suspension of Orioles RHP Brian Matusz -- who was ejected on Saturday after umpires determined he had a foreign substance on his right forearm -- isn’t expected until at least Tuesday. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon tied Cincinnati OF Billy Hamilton on Saturday by stealing his 17th base of the season. ... Miami tied a team record on Saturday with the longest shutout in franchise history (13 innings). ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps’ six strikeouts on Monday were the most by a Marlins reliever since Kevin Slowey (June 2013). ... Up next, Miami opens a six-game road trip with a series at the Pirates. ... Baltimore opens an eight-game homestand on Monday with a series vs. the Astros.