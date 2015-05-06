Preview: Orioles at Mets

The New York Mets have dropped three straight series since matching a franchise record with an 11-game winning streak, but they look to complete a two-game interleague sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. New York bounced back from consecutive 1-0 defeats with a 3-2 victory in Tuesday’s series opener to top the Orioles for the seventh straight time.

The Mets snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak by bunching all three runs in the fourth inning Tuesday, but they have scored in only three of 34 frames over the past four games. Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis swatted a solo homer Tuesday and has four blasts and 11 RBIs in the past eight games. The Orioles set a dubious major-league record by becoming the first team to get beat by one pitcher (Bartolo Colon) with seven different squads. Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez opposes second-year right-hander Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, MASN (Baltimore), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-1, 1.59 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (2-3, 3.34)

Jimenez rebounded from his only loss with a stellar performance last time out, giving up two runs (none earned) on three hits over seven innings to beat the White Sox. He was also masterful in his season debut with seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball, but has lasted a combined 8 2/3 innings in his two road starts. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA in six career starts versus the Mets, holding them to a .203 batting average.

DeGrom didn’t allow a run in winning back-to-back starts versus Philadelphia and Miami but he has been hit hard in losing his last two outings. He surrendered five runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings versus Washington last time out after getting knocked around for six runs over five innings by the New York Yankees. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year owns a 7-4 record and 1.65 ERA in 13 career starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets closer Jeurys Familia had his scoreless streak snapped at 8 2/3 innings but converted his 11th save in 11 chances.

2. Orioles CF Adam Jones, batting an AL-best .396, has hit safely in three straight and eight of nine games.

3. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy is 12-for-34 with nine RBIs in the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Orioles 3