Ageless Colon pitches Mets past Orioles

NEW YORK -- Kevin Plawecki, the rookie catcher for the New York Mets, is learning what dozens of his predecessors figured out long ago about right-hander Bartolo Colon.

“He’s got great command with all of his pitches,” Plawecki said after the ageless Colon threw 7 2/3 strong innings Tuesday night to lead the New York Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field. “When he can do that, it makes for a fun time back there.”

Colon, less than three weeks shy of his 42nd birthday, seems to be having as much fun as ever. He allowed one run on six hits and walked none while striking out nine in improving to 5-1 and lowering his ERA to 2.90.

With the win, Colon became the first pitcher in history to earn a win against a team while pitching for seven different clubs. In addition to the Mets, Colon has beaten the Orioles while pitching for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.

“Just what he’s been doing forever,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Colon, who ranks second among active pitchers with 209 wins, is tied for the major league lead in wins this season with right-handed teammate Matt Harvey.

“I‘m surprising myself also,” Colon said through interpreter Ricky Bones, the Mets bullpen coach. “I‘m able to execute and doing my part. But the credit goes to the team. They’re playing a good game behind me.”

Colon hasn’t walked a batter in his last 34 1/3 innings, the third-longest streak in team history, and has just one walk and 34 strikeouts overall this season in 40 1/3 innings.

“He lives and dies (with) command,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You’ve got to be brave. You’ve got to say ‘Hey, listen, if you’re going to beat me, you’re going to swing the bat.”

The Orioles didn’t do much of that against Colon, who allowed only two runners to get into scoring position before third baseman Manny Machado, who was four when Colon reached the majors in 1997, homered to left with one out in the eighth.

Second baseman Jimmy Paredes followed with a fly out to the warning track in left, after which Collins pulled Colon for right-hander Carlos Torres, who got the final out of the eighth.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia gave up a leadoff homer in the ninth to first baseman Chris Davis before retiring the next three batters to earn his 11th save.

The win was just the fourth in the last 11 games for the Mets (17-10), who went 21 innings without scoring a run before scoring three times in the fourth.

“I know the team needed a game like today and (that) a victory would boost the whole team,” Colon said. “It was really important for me to go out there and perform the way I did. I had that in mind we needed a win, we needed a good game.”

The Mets needed just 11 pitches to score their three runs.

First baseman Lucas Duda led the inning off with a double and scored on second baseman Daniel Murphy’s single. Shortstop Wilmer Flores followed with a double and Plawecki drove home Murphy and Flores with another double.

“We haven’t scored lately, we all know it,” Collins said. “We’ve just got to continue to battle through it. And tonight they came up with that big inning and it made a big difference. Hopefully it’ll get some guys to relax and we’ll start seeing some better swings.”

Davis had two hits for the Orioles (12-12), who lost for the second time in seven games.

Right-hander Bud Norris (1-3) took the loss after allowing the three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over a season-high seven innings. Norris lowered his ERA from 12.18 to 9.75.

“I felt I threw the ball pretty good,” Norris said. “It was good to get through seven. One sloppier inning, for sure, which was obviously the ball game. I have to make some better pitches there.”

NOTES: The Mets recalled C Johnny Monell from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned INF Eric Campbell to the same affiliate. Monell, who will be the third catcher on the Mets’ roster, was hitting .397 with four homers and 15 RBIs with Las Vegas. ... Mets 3B David Wright, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring since April 15, might be ready to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters, who had Tommy John surgery last June, caught six innings in an extended spring training league game Tuesday. ... Orioles INF Steven Pearce, who left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a stomach illness, did not start Tuesday but took swings before the game and was available off the bench.