Herrera, deGrom carry Mets past Orioles

NEW YORK -- Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom righted himself Wednesday night. Did Wednesday also signal the start of New York Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera’s campaign to succeed his teammate as the Senior Circuit’s top rookie?

Herrera went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in support of deGrom, who allowed one run over seven strong innings as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-1, at Citi Field.

Herrera, who made his major league debut last September and had three homers in 57 at-bats for the Mets, entered Wednesday with just one hit in his first 13 at-bats since he was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

“I think it’s always about just try to be comfortable and get used to playing back in the big leagues,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Herrera’s slow start. “Try not to do too much.”

On Wednesday, Herrera singled home the Mets’ first run in the second and singled to extend a run-scoring rally in the fourth before hitting a two-run homer in the sixth.

“Feels pretty good being able to contribute,” Herrera said through an interpreter, Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones. “Knowing I‘m going to get up and down -- I‘m not always going to start good or always start bad. Just being able to contribute today made me a lot happier.”

Odds are Herrera won’t get enough playing time to compete for the Rookie of the Year award. He is expected to remain in the bigs only until third baseman David Wright returns from the disabled list, which could happen as early as next week.

But deGrom won the Rookie of the Year last season despite not debuting until May 15 and compiling a 4.39 ERA in his first seven starts. And given the Mets’ porous middle-infield defense and Herrera’s reputation for hitting at every level -- he is a .301 hitter in 389 minor league games -- there may be plenty of opportunity to build an award-winning case.

At the very least, Herrera gained a fan during the Mets’ sweep of the two-game interleague series.

“That’s an impressive young second baseman,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Showalter was also impressed with his first up-close look at deGrom, who evened his record at 3-3 after allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out nine. He gave up 11 runs (nine earned) over 10 1/3 innings in his previous two starts.

“He’s a quality pitcher,” Showalter said. “We didn’t take advantage of his few mistakes. You have to tip your cap to him.”

DeGrom only got into trouble in the fifth, when, with the Mets up 3-0, he plunked shortstop Everth Cabrera with one out before giving up a single to pinch-hitter Travis Snider.

Cabrera went to third on the play but was hung up between third and home on a safety squeeze by right fielder Alejandro De Aza. DeGrom fielded the ball and fired to third, where Daniel Murphy applied a backhanded tag.

Second baseman Jimmy Paredes followed with an RBI single and Adam Jones drew a walk to load the bases. DeGrom then fell behind first baseman Chris Davis 3-1 but came back to strike him out and end the threat.

“I was thinking ‘I can’t walk him, I’ve got to make him beat me with the bat,'” deGrom said. “I wanted to go right after him. It worked out for the best.”

Right fielder Curtis Granderson homered leading off the third and delivered a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the Mets (18-10), who won back-to-back games for the first time since an 11-game winning streak ended April 23.

Third baseman Manny Machado had two hits and two stolen bases for the Orioles (12-13), who have dropped consecutive games for the first time since a five-game losing streak from April 20-24.

Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings.

NOTES: Orioles SS J.J. Hardy, who has been on the disabled list all season with a left shoulder strain, went 1-for-4 in his third rehab game Wednesday for Double-A Bowie. Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy could be activated for Thursday’s series opener against the New York Yankees. ... Orioles LHP Wesley Wright is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a left trapezius strain on April 15. ... According to Elias Sports Bureau, 41-year-old Mets RHP Bartolo Colon has more strikeouts (34) before issuing his second walk than any 40-something pitcher since at least 1900. ... The Mets have won eight straight over the Orioles dating back to June 11, 2010.