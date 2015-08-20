Urrutia’s walk-off shot lifts Orioles past Mets

BALTIMORE -- With one swing of the bat, Baltimore rookie Henry Urrutia hit his first career home run and ended years of frustration for the Orioles against the New York Mets.

Urrutia connected for a walk-off solo shot in the ninth inning, and Baltimore snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Mets with a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

The Orioles salvaged a split of the two-game series and picked up their first win against the Mets since June 18, 2009.

“This is the best moment in all my career,” said Urrutia, who has appeared in 29 games with Baltimore between 2013 and 2015. “I never seen this moment before, so it’s great to be here right now. In 2013, on my mind was do a good job and make a good career with the Orioles. That’s the most important thing for me. But today, this moment is amazing.”

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Orioles tied the game on a two-run homer by second baseman Jonathan Schoop, his ninth of the season. Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores answered the next inning when he led off with a home run to left off Mychal Givens.

The balls continued to fly out of Camden Yards, and Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones tied the game at 4 when he connected off Hansel Robles in the bottom of the seventh.

The game appeared to be headed to extra innings before Urrutia hammered a high fastball from Carlos Torres (4-5) over the left field fence to set off a raucous celebration.

“I chose the wrong pitch,” Torres said.

Baltimore closer Zach Britton (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard remained winless in nine road starts. He allowed three runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings. Syndergaard has been dominant at home, where he is 8-1 with a 1.82 ERA.

“I’ve been a little bit concerned about my performances on the road,” he said. “I feel like this was a step in the right direction as far as being more comfortable out there. I feel every bit as confident as I do at home. I‘m just not getting the results that I want.”

Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy had a pair of hits, including his ninth home run.

Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez had another shaky outing. He allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

“He kept us engaged in the game and didn’t let it get away from him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Jimenez. “I know it was frustrating for him. He had a lot of borderline pitches that didn’t go his way that could have changed a lot of situations.”

For the second consecutive game, the Mets took the lead in the first with a towering home run over the right field scoreboard. This time, Murphy hit a solo shot off Jimenez, who has allowed at least one run in the first inning in five of his seven starts since the All-Star break.

Syndergaard loaded the bases with no outs in the opening inning. However, he avoided any damage by striking out first baseman Chris Davis and then getting Schoop to hit into a 4-3 double play.

New York extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Flores after Jimenez issued consecutive walks.

Syndergaard got into another jam in the bottom of the fourth, allowing a leadoff double to Jones and then a walk to Davis. Designated hitter Steve Clevenger delivered an RBI single up the middle that cut the margin to 2-1.

“I thought he threw the ball good. In the sixth there, just all of a sudden balls in the middle of the plate hurt him,” Mets manager Terry Collins said about Syndergaard. “I thought he threw the ball very, very well, stayed in there and battled like we expected him to.”

In the fifth, New York pushed the lead to 3-1 when Murphy hit an RBI single to right that scored right fielder Curtis Granderson.

NOTES: Mets RHP Matt Harvey might skip his scheduled start Sunday in Colorado to keep his innings and pitch count down so he can throw later into September and possibly the postseason. ... Orioles RHP Chaz Roe, who is on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, threw off flat ground Wednesday. He ultimately will need a rehab assignment before returning to Baltimore’s bullpen . ... 3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since mid-April due to spinal stenosis, could return Monday when the Mets open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.