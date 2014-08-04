Preview: Orioles at Nationals

The Washington Nationals will host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in a makeup game from a rainout back on July 8. That game was washed away following a 2 1/2-hour delay, prompting both teams to reconvene on a previously scheduled off-day nearly a month later. Both squads won twice over the weekend, with the Nationals splitting a four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Orioles taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners.

However, neither team enters this game with much offensive momentum. Washington totaled six hits in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Philadelphia and did not homer in that game, giving the team a total of one home run over its last 11 contests. Baltimore managed five hits in squeaking past Seattle 1-0 on Sunday with Nick Markakis (3-for-4, home run) doing the bulk of the damage.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (5-3, 3.70 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (11-6, 2.74)

Gausman’s success in 2014 has largely been predicated around limiting the home run ball, as he has given up only two homers in 56 innings. The 23-year-old has not allowed a home run to a right-handed hitter all season and allowed just three extra-base hits - all doubles - against righties. Gausman made one start against Washington last season, allowing seven runs and three homers in four innings.

Roark is coming off a terrific month in which he went 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA, including four straight starts allowing exactly one run over seven innings to close it out. He held opponents to a .198 average in July and gave up only three hits in each of his final two starts. None of the current Orioles players has ever faced Roark, who leads the Nationals in victories.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF-DH Nelson Cruz, who is mired in a 1-for-28 slump, had the day off Sunday but is expected to be in the lineup Monday.

2. The Washington pitching staff has combined to throw 21 consecutive scoreless innings.

3. Nationals OF Denard Span has recorded at least one hit in seven consecutive games and contributed three multi-hit efforts in the four-game set versus Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Orioles 4