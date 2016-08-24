Preview: Orioles at Nationals

The Washington Nationals did not have much success against their Beltway Series rival on the road but will get another chance in their own building when the Baltimore Orioles visit to begin the second half of the home-and-home set on Wednesday. The Orioles are fighting off a challenge for the second American League wild card spot as they open a five-game road trip.

Baltimore’s playoff hopes hit a snag on Tuesday despite the 8-1 win, when it was announced that ace Chris Tillman will be placed on the 15-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. The Orioles are 20-6 when Tillman starts but have been encouraged this week by strong outings from young right-handers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman, both of whom will be leaned on to make up for the ace’s loss. The Nationals are suddenly losers of three games in a row but remain eight games clear of the Miami Marlins in the Nationals League East. Washington has some experience in losing an ace after placing Stephen Strasburg on the DL earlier this week but has the luxury of other starters like Tanner Roark, who will go for his 14th win on Wednesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (7-10, 5.58 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (13-6, 2.87)

An uptick in performance from Miley would help cover the loss of Tillman as well, but the veteran has been hit hard in four starts since arriving in a trade from the Seattle Mariners. The Louisiana native is 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in those four turns and is coming off the worst of the bunch after getting hammered for six runs on as many hits in 1 2/3 innings against Houston on Friday. Miley faced Washington once last season as a member of the Boston Red Sox and was lit up for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Roark is enjoying a string of five straight quality starts and won the first four in that stretch before settling for a no decision at Atlanta on Friday. The Illinois product allowed three runs on four hits – two homers – over 6 1/3 innings against the Braves in a game the Nationals went on to win. Roark is looking for his first win in the Beltway Series and is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three games – two starts – against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles LF Mark Trumbo snapped a string of seven straight hits going over the fence when he recorded a pair of singles on Tuesday.

2. Washington C Wilson Ramos is enduring a 1-for-17 slump over the last four games.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis reached 30 home runs for the fourth time in five seasons on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Orioles 3