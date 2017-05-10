Preview: Orioles at Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles own the best record in the majors and will carry a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's matchup at the Washington Nationals in the continuation of a four-game, home-and-home Beltway Series. The Orioles won 5-4 in 12 innings Tuesday, scoring twice in the ninth against the Nationals' beleaguered bullpen.

Mark Trumbo's bases-loaded single lifted Baltimore to its third walk-off win this season after Jonathan Schoop delivered an RBI double in the ninth and J.J. Hardy forced extras with a two-out tying single. Adam Jones ended a 13-game homer drought with a solo blast but he is hitless in five at-bats against Stephen Strasburg, who will start for Washington. Strasburg will be looking to halt a three-game slide for the Nationals, who wasted eight stellar innings by Max Scherzer on Tuesday. Washington's bullpen already has blown six saves, including a pair during its three-game losing streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (3-1, 2.66 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (1-1, 2.27)

Strasburg barely had his streak of five consecutive quality starts snapped last time out, but he still overcame four walks to toss 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a win at Philadelphia. The San Diego State product worked seven innings in each of his first five turns but has not received much offensive support, with the Nationals scoring 20 runs in his six starts. Manny Machado is 3-for-3 against Strasburg.

Miley was unable to get through the first inning in his last turn after he was hit with a pair of line drives before he was removed for precautionary reasons. The 30-year-old was winless over his previous three starts despite giving up five runs over 20 innings and he has yielded eight earned runs in his first six outings of the season. Anthony Rendon is 7-for-11 and Ryan Zimmerman 5-for-10 against Miley.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles All-Star closer and LHP Zach Britton (forearm strain) is expected to be sidelined for 45 to 60 days.

2. Zimmerman, leading the majors with a .410 average, is 1-for-9 in the series.

3. Jones has 744 RBIs with Baltimore, tying him with Brady Anderson for sixth place on the team's all-time list.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Orioles 3