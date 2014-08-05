Orioles 7, Nationals 3: Caleb Joseph drove in three runs and J.J. Hardy went 4-for-4 with two runs scored as visiting Baltimore defeated Washington in a makeup game.

Nick Markakis added two hits, including a home run, as Baltimore moved four games ahead of Toronto atop the American League East. The Orioles rallied with five runs spanning the seventh and eighth innings, giving Kevin Gausman (6-3) a victory after he allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Washington starter Tanner Roark (11-7) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings after allowing exactly one run in seven innings in each of his previous four starts. Wilson Ramos hit his fourth home run of the season for the Nationals.

The Orioles trailed 3-1 in the fifth when Markakis’ 10th homer brought them within a run. They took the lead with three runs in the seventh, with Ryan Flaherty delivering the tying double and scoring on Delmon Young’s pinch single before Adam Jones recorded an RBI single of his own.

Joseph, who homered earlier in the game, contributed a two-run single in the eighth to push the advantage to 7-3. Brad Brach retired all six batters he faced in relief of Gausman before Darren O‘Day took care of things in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was a makeup contest from a rainout back on July 8. That game was called following a 2 1/2-hour delay. ... Washington OF Denard Span went 2-for-4, pushing his hitting streak to nine games. He has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five contests. ... The Orioles head to Toronto to begin a three-game set Tuesday. The Nationals play host to the New York Mets for three games beginning Tuesday.