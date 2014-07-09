Rainout means Nationals will skip Roark’s turn

WASHINGTON -- The first player to pop into the office of Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams after Tuesday’s game was rained out was Doug Fister, the scheduled pitcher for that night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“What is the plan?” said Fister, according to Williams.

The plan is for Fister to start Wednesday against the Orioles when the series moves to Baltimore.

Fellow right-hander Bud Norris, who was set to start for the Orioles at Nationals Park on Tuesday, will make the start Wednesday at Camden Yards. Baltimore lefty Wei-Yin Chen was originally slated to start Wednesday.

Tuesday’s game was called after a delay of more than 2 1/2 hours. It will be made up at Nationals Park on Aug. 4, a mutual off day for both teams. The game time was not set.

What did Williams do during the rain delay?

“I looked at radar. It was kind of boring,” he said.

Washington right-hander Tanner Roark was originally slated to pitch Wednesday, but now the Nationals will go with Fister. Left-hander Gio Gonzalez will pitch Thursday against the Orioles, and then right-handers Jordan Zimmermann, Stephen Strasburg and Roark will make the starts in Philadelphia against the Phillies this weekend.

“Tanner will pitch the last game before the break on Sunday in Philadelphia,” Williams said. “He will be available in the bullpen the next couple of days -- a short leash, but he will be available. He will be ready to go on Sunday.”

Chen will start Thursday for Baltimore. Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez will pitch the series opener against the visiting New York Yankees on Friday, with Baltimore’s starters for Saturday and Sunday to be determined.

Did the teams consider playing a day game in Washington on Wednesday and then head to Baltimore for the regularly scheduled game later that day?

Williams noted that the New York Mets and New York Yankees played games at each team’s park on the same day a few years ago.

“We had a mutual off day on the fourth of August. Since there is a mutual off day, we didn’t go that far,” Williams said.

The Orioles won the first game of the Battle of the Beltways 8-2 in 11 innings Monday. First baseman Chris Davis broke a 2-2 tie with a home run in the 11th, and then shortstop J.J. Hardy and third baseman Manny Machado also homered later in the inning.

The Orioles lead the all-time series 27-20 with a record of 15-8 in Baltimore.

Tuesday was the last day of a two-game series in Washington between the teams. Until last year, the nearby rivals played three games at each stadium each season.

NOTES: Orioles LF Nelson Cruz, who leads the majors with 28 homers, had five hits Sunday in Boston, then added three hits Monday against the Nationals. ... Baltimore RF Nick Markakis collected hits in his last three at-bats during Monday’s game. He was slated to bat leadoff and play right field Tuesday before the game was rained out. ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado had five hits Monday against the Nationals, one day after he turned 22. He became the youngest Oriole to get five hits in a game since Cal Ripken Jr. did the trick August 22, 1982, at the age of 21 years and 363 days. ... Nationals RF Jayson Werth, who was drafted by the Orioles out of high school, had an RBI in five consecutive games before he failed to drive in a run Monday.