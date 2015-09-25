Orioles win another one-run game over Nats

WASHINGTON -- Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado snared a line drive off the bat of Washington Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth with two runners on base to end the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday.

Machado, who was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Wednesday, did a fist pump as he motioned to his teammates after Werth was retired for the 12th consecutive time in the series.

“Manny was frustrated (after Wednesday). He loves to win,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

And that is what Baltimore did.

Catcher Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer off reliever Blake Treinen in the eighth inning, and the Orioles kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Nationals, whose postseason aspirations are dwindling by the day.

The third and last game of the series was a makeup from a rainout Monday. Wieters smashed his seventh homer of the year after left fielder Steve Pearce led off the inning with a single off Treinen (2-4).

The Orioles (76-76), who won all three games of the series, pulled within 3 1/2 games of the idle Houston Astros for the second American League wild card. Washington (78-74), which lost for the seventh time in its past 10 home games, fell seven games back of the first-place Mets in the National League East pending the result of New York’s Thursday night game at Cincinnati.

The Orioles are now 18-6 in one-run games against Washington in the 10-year series, with two such wins in the past two games.

“Three big games. It was a good day,” Showalter said. “They have confidence in each other (and have) a little chip on their shoulder.”

Baltimore starting pitcher Tyler Wilson, a University of Virginia product, did not figure in the decision but allowed just two runs in six innings.

“Guys played great defense like they always do,” said Wilson, from suburban Richmond. “I had some people on every inning. We got a couple of double plays, which was really big.”

The Nationals are now 1-4 in one-run games against the Orioles in the past two years under manager Matt Williams.

“Frustrating, but as long as we have a chance, there is hope,” Washington shortstop Ian Desmond said. “Every loss for me feels the same.”

Washington went 2-4 against Baltimore this year.

“It was disappointing we didn’t win these games,” Williams said. “We had a lead and couldn’t hold it. That’s baseball. It happens. We have more to play, one tomorrow. We have to be prepared.”

Nationals starter Tanner Roark gave up three runs in five innings, including a fourth-inning two-run homer to second baseman Jonathan Schoop that gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead. It was his 15th homer of the year for Schoop, who was hitless in his previous 15 at-bats.

Washington scored twice in the fifth, and then catcher Wilson Ramos hit a long solo homer to left off reliever Chaz Roe with one out in the seventh to tie the game at 3.

Later in the seventh, third baseman Yunel Escobar lined his third hit, a double, to score pinch hitter Matt den Dekker to make it 4-3. However, second baseman Anthony Rendon, who had singled, was thrown out at the plate on the double.

Washington got on the board in the fifth 2 on a sacrifice fly by Rendon and an RBI single by Escobar.

Machado had an RBI single in the first to make it 1-0 as he drove in center fielder Gerardo Parra, who led off with a double.

Roark allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. Starting catchers Ramos and Wieters each had two hits, including a homer.

The winning pitcher was rookie Mike Wright (3-5), who retired Werth to escape the seventh-inning jam. Darren O‘Day pitched the ninth for his third save of the series.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper was hitless in the series but did draw seven walks.

NOTES: The Orioles selected the contract of OF David Lough from Triple-A Norfolk and recalled RHP Dylan Bundy from Double-A Bowie and put him on the 60-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Lough hit .202 in 129 at-bats for the Orioles earlier this year and .259 in 14 games for Norfolk. He was a late defensive sub Thursday. ... Orioles CF Adam Jones, bothered by back spasms, had an MRI in Baltimore on Thursday. Jones did not play in the Washington series. ... The Nationals begin a home series Friday with RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-8, 3.49 ERA) facing Philadelphia Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 3.16). ... Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman (3-6, 4.26) will face Red Sox LHP Rich Hill (1-0, 1.93) on Friday in Boston. Hill is a former Oriole.