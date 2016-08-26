Scherzer gem helps Nationals finally beat Orioles

WASHINGTON -- Jonathan Schoop hit a slow one-bouncer back to the mound in the top of the fifth inning and Max Scherzer let his instincts take over.

The right-handed starter fielded the ball between his legs with his back to the plate and calmly lobbed the ball to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman for the out.

"Hey, look what I found," said Scherzer, standing by his locker after the game.

What Scherzer found was the ball and he also helped the Washington Nationals locate its first victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the past seven outings over the past two seasons, as the ace pitcher went eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 win Thursday.

"First and foremost I knew I needed to pitch deep into the game tonight. Our bullpen has been taxed. That was a huge deal to get into the eighth and finish the eighth," Scherzer said. "They have a lot of guys who have a lot of thump in their lineup. I really came up with a game plan of how to pitch against them. I had a great game plan."

The Orioles had also won the previous four games at Nationals Park, which drew a sellout crowd of 39,722 with a ton of orange-clad Baltimore fans in the stands.

"Any time you hold these guys in the ballpark you have done a heck of a job," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of the Orioles, who lead the American League in homers.

Scherzer allowed two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

"He's got great command," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He's got a lot of deception. He's got three out pitches, really four. It's a reminder why number one starters are so hard to find. There's only about five true ones in each league. Even at 1-0, I would have liked to take a shot at him in the ninth, if it'd have been him."

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals and has 10 in the last three games. He also recorded his 15th steal of the season. "He can steal on anybody," Showalter said of Turner.

Scherzer (14-7), who lowered his ERA to 2.92, did not allow a run for the fifth time this season. Closer Mark Melancon pitched the ninth in a non-save situation and retired the side while allowing one hit.

"Obviously he threw a really hard fastball. He was mixing it up, throwing everything for a strike, so he was locked in, and he was throwing everything for strikes and keeping all the hitters off-balance," said the Orioles Steve Pearce, who was 0-for-4, of Scherzer.

The hard-luck loser was Ubaldo Jimenz (5-11), who made the start after ace right-hander Chris Tillman went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Jimenez gave up one run and five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in six innings before Logan Ondrusek took over in the seventh.

"It's been a while since I started. I felt good. I was able to command the fastball, throw the breaking balls behind in the count. Everything was good," Jimenez said.

Washington's Daniel Murphy had an RBI double in the eighth off Ondrusek to score Turner, who led off with a single and went to second on a single by Werth. Bryce Harper, who also had two hits, slashed a two-run double to left off reliever Mike Wright to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead.

Scherzer had 10 strikeouts Thursday and has 227 this year, the most in the majors.

The first-place Nationals (73-54) snapped a four-game losing skid, which began with a loss on Sunday in Atlanta.

Werth broke up the scoreless tie with a solo homer to center to lead off the fourth on the first pitch from Jimenez.

Jimenez entered the game with a 6.94 ERA this year but was 4-0 with a 0.92 ERA in his four previous outings at Nationals Park.

Scherzer retired the first nine batters and had six strikeouts in the first three innings. Baltimore's Adam Jones led off the fourth by lacing a line-drive double to left for the first hit off Scherzer, who tossed two no-hitters last season.

"As a starting pitcher, that's one of the games that you dream of because it gets you going. You know you have to bring you're 'A' game. You have to go out there and compete," Jimenez said.

NOTES: Washington acquired LHP Marc Rzepczynski along with cash in a deal that sent minor league 2B Max Schrock to the Oakland A's. Rzepczynski was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 56 relief appearances for Oakland. The Nationals cleared a spot for Rzepczynski on the active roster by optioning RHP Reynaldo Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse. Lopez started Tuesday in Baltimore and was tagged with the loss. ... The Orioles called up RHP Logan Ondrusek from Double-A Bowie and sent RHP Parker Bridwell to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (4-5, 5.08 ERA) faces Yankees RHP Luis Cessa (3-0, 4.01) on Friday in New York. ... Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 4.30 ERA) opposes Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 13.50) in Washington on Friday. Gonzalez will be looking for his 100th career win, while Hoffman will seek his first in his second career start.