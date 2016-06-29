Preview: Orioles at Padres

The Baltimore Orioles are one home run away from matching the most hit during the month of June in major-league history and look to tie or break the record on Wednesday, when they complete their two-game series against the host San Diego Padres. Baltimore belted three shots in Tuesday's 11-7 victory to raise its total for the month to 54, just one shy of the mark set by the 1996 Oakland Athletics.

Hyun Soo Kim hit a two-run shot while Chris Davis and Adam Jones launched solo blasts in the series opener as the Orioles increased their major league-best homer total to 123. Kim recorded three RBIs while Davis, Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop each notched three hits and two RBIs as Baltimore racked up 17 hits while registering its sixth consecutive win. San Diego learned Tuesday that it will be without starting center fielder Jon Jay (.296 with 24 doubles, the latter tied for the National League lead) from four to six weeks due to a broken forearm. "He's tough to replace, there's no doubt about that," Padres manager Andy Green told reporters. "He's a tremendous leader, he goes about his business the right way. He was great at the top of the order."

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (2-1, 6.04 ERA) vs. Padres LH Christian Friedrich (4-2, 3.60)

Gallardo is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in two starts since returning from a nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. He has put the shoulder issues behind him and is hoping to again resemble the durable hurler who started 30 or more games in each of the past seven seasons. Gallardo is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 career starts against the Padres and has struggled versus Brett Wallace (9-for-21, one homer) and Matt Kemp (9-for-25, two homers).

Friedrich has experienced back-to-back shaky outings even though he defeated Cincinnati in his last turn. The 28-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 15 hits and six walks in 11 innings during the stretch after giving up eight earned runs over his first six outings. Friedrich has struggled at Petco Park this season, going 2-1 with a 5.57 ERA in four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers hit a three-run homer on Tuesday and has 11 blasts in June - the most ever by a San Diego player - as well as 31 RBIs.

2. Davis moved into ninth place in Orioles' history with 180 homers, breaking a tie with Hall-of-Famer Frank Robinson.

3. San Diego recalled OF Alex Dickerson, who was batting .382 at Triple-A El Paso, to fill Jay's roster spot.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Padres 6