Preview: Orioles at Phillies

The Baltimore Orioles traditionally have faced little resistance from the Philadelphia Phillies, and the first two contests of this four-game, home-and-home series provided much of the same. The Orioles vie for ninth win in 12 outings versus the Phillies and 11th of 13 overall when the lopsided interleague series shifts to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Chris Parmelee certainly put his best foot forward after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon, going 4-for-6 with two of Baltimore’s franchise-record eight homers in the 19-3 rout of Philadelphia. Manny Machado also went deep on two occasions to improve to 18-for-40 with five homers, 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored in his last 10 games. The 19 runs scored by the Orioles on Tuesday are five more than spiraling Philadelphia has posted during its eight-game losing skid. The major-league worst Phillies (22-44) have dropped 18 of their last 21 overall and have put themselves in the discussion to challenge for the franchise record in losses (111 in 1941).

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (4-3, 3.19 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kevin Correia (0-0, 0.00)

Jimenez posted his first win since May 11 on Friday, yielding three runs on six hits in five innings of an 11-3 triumph over the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old Dominican has flourished on the road this season, posting a 4-1 mark with a 2.48 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. Jimenez has struggled mightily in three career meetings with Philadelphia, dropping two decisions with a gaudy 11.25 ERA and 2.33 WHIP while allowing the club to bat a staggering .327 against him.

Correia put his best foot forward in his first outing after being signed by Philadelphia to a one-year deal, scattering five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old owns a 2-1 career mark versus Baltimore, winning his last meeting after permitting one run on five hits in seven frames. Correia has struggled in his career against David Lough (6-for-11) and J.J. Hardy (5-for-10), with the latter collecting three singles on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis, whose homer on Tuesday traveled to Eutaw Street, has eight hits in his last seven contests.

2. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere, who had the night off on Tuesday, is 10-for-30 in his last seven games.

3. The Orioles agreed to terms with INF Ryan Mountcastle, who was the team’s second pick and 36th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Phillies 1