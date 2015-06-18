Newcomer Parmalee powers Orioles past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Baltimore Orioles right fielder Chris Parmelee is making as much of an impact on his teammates as he is the Philadelphia Phillies’ pitching staff.

“Hey, we get it, all right?” center fielder David Lough joked after Parmelee hit his third homer in two games Wednesday, lifting the Orioles to a 6-4 victory over the Phillies. “We get it. He’s a great player. He’s up here to prove that he belongs.”

Lough had a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning and left fielder Travis Snider also homered for Baltimore, which beat the Phillies for the third day in a row and won for the 11th time in 13 games in all.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis hit a three-run homer for Philadelphia, which dropped its ninth straight. It is the Phillies’ longest losing streak since they dropped 11 in a row in September 1999.

Parmelee, recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday’s game against the Phillies in Baltimore, hit two of the Orioles’ club-record eight homers in a 19-3 victory that night. He connected off Kevin Correia (0-1) in the first inning Wednesday.

“I‘m seeing the ball well right now,” Parmelee said, “and just trying to keep it simple -- just trying to keep it simple up there and kind of ride the wave as long as you can. There’s ups and downs in the game, and you do your best to try to keep it as level as possible.”

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (5-3) went 6 2/3 innings and surrendering four runs (three earned) and eight hits while striking out eight. Jimenez, who retired 10 consecutive hitters in one stretch, did not issue a walk while earning his second straight victory.

Chaz Roe and Brian Matusz combined for 1 1/3 perfect innings of relief. Zach Britton worked a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

Correia, making his second start for Philadelphia, went five innings and allowed six runs (two earned) and seven hits while striking out four and walking one.

Parmelee’s homer was a two-out solo shot in the first, but the Phillies knotted it in the bottom of the inning when second baseman Chase Utley singled with one out, stole second, went to third on a throwing error by catcher Matt Wieters and scored on Jimenez’s wild pitch.

The Orioles’ four-run fourth inning began with Snider grounding a ball to Galvis, who booted it for his 10th error of the season.

“I don’t think he should have 10 errors,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That’s a play I’ve seen him make.”

“Nobody wants to make an error,” Galvis said. “Sometimes you have to let it go. Tomorrow’s another day.”

Four batters later Wieters singled home the inning’s first run, and Lough delivered two more with his two-out double, making him 8-for-13 in his career against Correia.

“That’s kind of a morale-booster and a morale-breaker,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Lough’s hit, “because it looked like you were going to wiggle off there.”

Lough is at a loss to explain his success against Correia.

“I faced him quite a bit when I was with Kansas City and he was with Minnesota,” he said. “I was just looking for a good pitch, and was able to come through.”

A run-scoring infield single by Jimenez increased Baltimore’s lead to 5-1. It was his first hit since July 9, 2011, when he was facing Atlanta as a member of the Colorado Rockies, and his first RBI since July 14, 2011, against Milwaukee.

“That’s one of those things you’ll see once in a lifetime, probably,” he said. “That was a fluke.”

Snider added a leadoff homer in the fifth, his second of the season.

Galvis’ homer, also his second, came with one out in the seventh. It followed a single by catcher Cameron Rupp and a bunt single by left fielder Cody Asche, and it cut the gap to 6-4.

Jimenez said Galvis hit a backdoor slider.

“It wasn’t a bad pitch,” he said. “He just put the barrel on the ball.”

It was scant consolation for Galvis, considering the Phillies’ struggles.

“I prefer the win tomorrow,” he said.

NOTES: Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single. ... Orioles OF Adam Jones missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. He is officially day-to-day, though manager Buck Showalter said pregame that Jones would not play Thursday afternoon, either. ... The Phillies placed RHP Jerome Williams on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Hector Neris from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game that an announcement would be made in the next day or two as to who will start in Williams’ place Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. ... Neither GM Ruben Amaro Jr. nor Sandberg would say before the game that he is worried about job security. As Sandberg said, “I worry about the game today and what has to be done today. That’s the focus and the mindset for me.” ... The Phillies signed SS Cornelius Randolph, their first-round draft pick.