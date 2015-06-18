EditorsNote: Adds information to third graph

Phillies end nine-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies ended their losing streak on Thursday afternoon. The question after the game was whether an era ended for one of their longtime stalwarts.

First baseman Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 to halt a nine-game slide.

After the game, the cubicle in Philadelphia’s clubhouse belonging to pitcher Cole Hamels was empty and the nameplate above it was gone, but Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reported that Hamels did it as a prank.

Hamels, a Phillie since 2006 and a three-time All-Star, has long been the subject of trade speculation and the team announced earlier in the day that he would not start Friday against St. Louis because of a strained right hamstring.

Hamels was not available for comment and manager Ryne Sandberg talked only about the injury, saying Hamels “didn’t feel like it was a long-term thing.”

Sandberg was not sure if Hamels will miss more than one start, nor whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list.

“We have to get that straightened out on exactly what to do with Cole,” he said.

Closer Jonathan Papelbon was asked whether Hamels had been traded.

“Do I look like the GM?” he asked. “I don’t know anything about that. I have no idea what’s going on. I just come to pitch every day.”

Howard’s homer, his 12th of the season, came off Orioles starter Bud Norris (2-5) and made a winner of reliever Jake Diekman (1-1), who had been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day.

The Phillies’ losing streak was their longest since they dropped 11 in a row in 1999. The victory was just their fourth in the last 23 games, and they remain the worst team in baseball at 23-45.

“Some weight’s been lifted and we can build on this win,” Sandberg said.

Howard said, “Nobody comes to the field every day to lose. Everybody comes with a positive attitude and trying to do everything to win. We haven’t been able to come through, but today, take it, savor it, try to bring it back and do it again tomorrow.”

Third baseman Manny Machado led off the game with his 14th homer of the season, accounting for Baltimore’s only run. The Orioles saw a five-game winning streak against the Phillies end that included victories the three previous days, the first two in Baltimore.

“We got the leadoff homer,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That was the kiss of death.”

Norris went six innings and allowed two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two.

Center fielder Ben Revere, who went 2-for-4, led off the sixth with an infield single. He stole second and advanced to third when third baseman Maikel Franco grounded out for the inning’s second out.

Howard then lined a 1-2 fastball from Norris into the seats in right field.

“Left a fastball kind of middle-in and I was able to catch up to it,” said Howard, who was 2-for-3 after going 2-for-18 in his previous six games. “Threw me one early in the count and came back with it again, so I was just able to catch up to it.”

Norris said, “Unfortunately, the last couple games I’ve made a mistake with my fastball.”

Phillies reliever Luis Garcia pitched out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the seventh by striking out Machado and left fielder Travis Snider.

“That,” Sandberg said, “was game-saving -- probably the moment of the game as far as keeping the momentum on our side.”

Ken Giles worked a scoreless eighth and Papelbon set the Orioles down in order in the ninth to post his 13th save. It was his also the 338th of his career, moving him three behind Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers on the all-time list.

Phillies starter Sean O‘Sullivan went five innings and allowed one run and four hits, striking out a career-high seven and walking two. He is winless in his last six starts.

Phillies starting pitchers have not posted a victory in the last 23 games, going 0-14 with nine no-decisions.

NOTES: Baltimore 3B Manny Machado matched his career high of 14 homers. ... The Phillies plan to recall RHP Phillippe Aumont from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start in place of LHP Cole Hamels against St. Louis on Friday. A corresponding roster move also must be made. ... Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. ... Philadelphia designated RHP Dustin McGowan for assignment to make room for LHP Jake Diekman on the roster. ... Diekman’s victory was his first since Sept. 12, 2014, against Miami. ... Baltimore OF Adam Jones missed his third straight game with a shoulder injury. He is day to day.