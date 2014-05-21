Preview: Orioles at Pirates

The Baltimore Orioles begin the day atop the American League East standings, and their slugger seems to have rediscovered his power. Defending home run king Chris Davis belted three home runs to power visiting Baltimore to a 9-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, and they’ll try to finish off a four-game sweep of the season series Wednesday night. The Orioles have won six straight meetings with the Pirates.

After clobbering 53 homers a year ago, Davis was off to a slow start this season before doubling his home run total Tuesday. His five-RBI night helped the Orioles score six runs or more for consecutive games for only the second time all season. The Pirates could use a similar uprising after losing four of their last five -- hitting .232 as a team and averaging 2.8 runs over that span.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (4-2, 3.34 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Wandy Rodriguez (0-2, 6.84)

Tillman is coming off his first career shutout after blanking the Royals on five hits Friday. The gem snapped a three-start winless skid for the 26-year-old, who has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts this season. Tillman’s only previous start against Pittsburgh came May 1 in Baltimore when he struck out eight and allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

Rodriguez will make his second start since returning from the disabled list and looks to build on a solid comeback. He limited Milwaukee to two runs over five innings, though he remained susceptible to the long ball -- giving up two home runs to push his season total to nine in only 25 innings. The 35-year-old has faced the Orioles only once and was tagged for four runs in six innings in a loss in 2005.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones is hitting .356 during a 14-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors.

2. The Pirates are 3-6 in interleague play in 2014 after going a major league-best 15-5 against the AL a year ago.

3. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy is one of few Orioles with a lengthy track record against Rodriguez -- going 6-for-23 with three doubles and two homers against the left-hander.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Pirates 4