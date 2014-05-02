Orioles 6, Pirates 5 (10): Matt Wieters led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run to give host Baltimore a doubleheader sweep of skidding Pittsburgh.

Wieters, who also had an RBI single, hammered a high fastball from Stolmy Pimentel (2-1) down the right-field line to make a winner of Tommy Hunter (1-0), who retired the only two batters he faced in the top of the 10th. Nick Markakis homered in both ends of the twinbill to extend his hitting streak to nine games, J.J. Hardy had two hits and two RBIs and Adam Jones went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring double for the Orioles.

Gaby Sanchez collected four hits with an RBI, Starling Marte drove in a pair of runs and Ike Davis and Neil Walker each had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Pittsburgh was 15-5 in interleague play last year and had won nine straight on the road against American League foes before getting swept Thursday.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman had a horrendous first inning, throwing 49 pitches and issuing consecutive bases-loaded walks to Walker and Marte to put his team in a quick 2-0 hole. Andrew McCutchen doubled and scored on Sanchez’s two-out triple in the fifth to end Tillman’s night before the Pirates went ahead 4-0 in the sixth on Davis’ run-scoring single off Evan Meek.

Staked to the four-run lead, Pittsburgh starter Brandon Cumpton was one batter from getting through six scoreless frames when Jones doubled in a run and scored on a single by Wieters. Steve Pearce followed with a double to chase Cumpton and bring on Bryan Morris, who served up Hardy’s tying two-run single, but Marte delivered an RBI base hit in the seventh that was answered by Markakis’ blast in the bottom of the frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Orioles 3B Manny Machado went 0-for-5 in his season debut after missing the first month while recovering from offseason knee surgery. ... Cumpton was charged with four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, while Tillman yielded three runs and six hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 frames. ... Sanchez had his fifth career four-hit performance ahd hit his first triple since Aug. 13, 2010 at Cincinnati. ... Baltimore opens a six-game road trip Friday at Minnesota, while Pittsburgh continues interleague play with a three-game set against visiting Toronto.