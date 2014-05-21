Orioles 9, Pirates 2: Chris Davis belted three home runs and Nelson Cruz also went deep as visiting Baltimore pounded Pittsburgh.

Davis finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored and Adam Jones added two hits and an RBI to extend his major league-best hitting streak to 14 games for the Orioles, who have won six straight against the Pirates. Miguel Gonzalez (2-3) pitched six strong innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing two runs on seven hits.

Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ike Davis homered for the Pirates, who have lost four of their last five. Francisco Liriano (0-4) absorbed most of the damage, giving up six runs and nine hits over five innings to remain winless in 10 starts this season.

The Pirates scratched across the game’s first run on McCutchen’s RBI single in the third, but Gonzalez faced the minimum for the remainder of his night, allowing just one hit, which was erased by a double play. Baltimore answered in the fourth as J.J. Hardy singled in a run and Caleb Joseph drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 lead.

The Orioles teed off on Liriano in the fifth, as Jones doubled home Manny Machado and Chris Davis and Cruz followed with back-to-back blasts to break it open. Chris Davis and Ike Davis traded solo shots in the seventh before Chris Davis punctuated his big night with a two-run blast in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has seven career multi-homer games, including two three-homer contests, the last of which was Aug. 24, 2012. … The Orioles have scored six or more runs in consecutive games for only the second time this season. … The Pirates hit into three double plays, including inning-ending twin-killings with two men aboard in the seventh and eighth.