FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orioles 9, Pirates 2
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2014 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

Orioles 9, Pirates 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Orioles 9, Pirates 2: Chris Davis belted three home runs and Nelson Cruz also went deep as visiting Baltimore pounded Pittsburgh.

Davis finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored and Adam Jones added two hits and an RBI to extend his major league-best hitting streak to 14 games for the Orioles, who have won six straight against the Pirates. Miguel Gonzalez (2-3) pitched six strong innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing two runs on seven hits.

Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ike Davis homered for the Pirates, who have lost four of their last five. Francisco Liriano (0-4) absorbed most of the damage, giving up six runs and nine hits over five innings to remain winless in 10 starts this season.

The Pirates scratched across the game’s first run on McCutchen’s RBI single in the third, but Gonzalez faced the minimum for the remainder of his night, allowing just one hit, which was erased by a double play. Baltimore answered in the fourth as J.J. Hardy singled in a run and Caleb Joseph drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 lead.

The Orioles teed off on Liriano in the fifth, as Jones doubled home Manny Machado and Chris Davis and Cruz followed with back-to-back blasts to break it open. Chris Davis and Ike Davis traded solo shots in the seventh before Chris Davis punctuated his big night with a two-run blast in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has seven career multi-homer games, including two three-homer contests, the last of which was Aug. 24, 2012. … The Orioles have scored six or more runs in consecutive games for only the second time this season. … The Pirates hit into three double plays, including inning-ending twin-killings with two men aboard in the seventh and eighth.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.