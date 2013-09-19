LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who gave up eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 inning the last time he pitched at Fenway Park (Aug. 27) lasted 5 2/3 innings Wednesday night. He was on the ropes more than once and gave up 11 hits, including three in the sixth inning. He left in favor of Francisco Rodriguez, who got out of the inning with runners on first and second, giving Chen a no-decision.

RH Kevin Gausman was part of the huge relief performance by the bullpen Wednesday night. He pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

RHP Jim Johnson capped another outstanding effort by the Baltimore bullpen. Starter Wei-Yin Chen lasting just 5 2/3 innings, but the pen shut the Red Sox down for the rest of the game. Johnson converted his major league-leading 47th save. He is 13-for-13 and hasn’t allowed a run to the Red Sox in 15 appearances against the club since last June 6.

SS J.J. Hardy has to hope Jake Peavy doesn’t pitch for the Red Sox when Boston visits Baltimore to close out the regular season. Hardy went 0-for-3 against Peavy Wednesday night and is 1-for-17 against him lifetime. But Hardy did start the winning rally on Wednesday with a one-out single.

1B Chris Davis, who broke the club record with his 51st homer Tuesday night, was 0-for-5 and the top four hitters in the Orioles lineup were a combined 0-for-20 with eight strikeouts when Davis delivered the winning two-run single Wednesday night. The RBIs were his 133rd and 134th of the season. “Any time you’re in a game like that you want to be the guy to get the hit; whether it’s a squibber up the middle or a home run, or whatever it is, I think it’s just ... you can feel the intensity with both teams going out there trying to get a run. I’ll take it however I can get it,” Davis said.

RHP Chris Tillman, a 16-game winner, closes the three-game series in Boston Thursday night. He will face the Red Sox for the fifth time this season, and he is 3-0 with a no-decision and 1.48 ERA against Boston this season (4-1 lifetime, 1-0 with a 1.93 at Fenway). He is 1-2 in September thus far.

RHP Bud Norris, out with an elbow problem, hopes to return to pitch an important game against Tampa Bay Saturday. “It’s a hard one to toy with, especially this late in the year and how I’ve been feeling, but I came over [from Houston] for a reason,” Norris said. “I want to pitch and be on the field. ... That’s what I’ve been dreaming of doing for four years in the big leagues, make a postseason run. But I have to take it day-by-day and be smart about it for the long-term reasons and short-term reasons, too.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was scheduled to miss a start with a right groin strain that knocked him out of his last start, has progressed well and could pitch in Norris’ spot Saturday if needed. “That was encouraging; I didn’t expect that,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We’ll leave him alone again today and make a decision tomorrow on Saturday, whether it will be Miggy, Bud or someone else. I think tomorrow we’ll have all the information that we need.”