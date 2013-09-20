CF Adam Jones went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday’s loss to the Red Sox. His home run broke an 0-for-11 slide and broke up John Lackey’s no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning. Of Jones’ eight career home runs at Fenway Park, six have come in the seventh inning or later.

RHP Jason Hammel is scheduled to make his 23rd start of the season on Friday at Tampa Bay. It will be his 14th start on the road, fourth against the Rays. He is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts at Tropicana Field this season. Hammel is looking for his first win since May 27 at Washington.

RHP Darren O‘Day, who had not pitched since Sept. 7 because of numbness in two fingers of his right hand, rejoined the team after rehabbing the injury in Sarasota, Fla. He pitched one-third inning Thursday night, getting a ground-ball out on one pitch.

RHP Bud Norris could start Saturday at Tampa Bay. Norris missed a start with tightness in his right elbow. In nine outings, including eight starts, since being acquired from the Astros, Norris is 4-2 with a 4.67 ERA. Manager Buck Showalter is also considering RHP Miguel Gonzalez for the start on Saturday.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez could start Saturday at Tampa Bay. Gonzalez left his last outing, Sunday at Toronto, with a strained right groin. In 28 appearances, including 26 starts, spanning 158 1/3 innings, he has posted a record of 10-7 with a 3.92 ERA. Manager Buck Showalter is also considering RHP Bud Norris for the start Saturday.